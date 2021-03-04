Avaya Recognizes Outstanding Canadian Partners Driving Customer Success, Digital Transformation and Cloud Communications
Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, honored five Canadian partners for their outstanding collaboration, contribution, and commitment to innovation. Avaya Canada Partner of the Year Awards celebrate leaders across five categories (cloud, midmarket, services partner, service provider and subscription) in addition to an award presented for primary Canadian Partner of the Year.
“Our award-winning partners have enabled exceptional business outcomes for customers and are trusted to guide them on their digital transformation journeys,” said Miles Davis, Vice President of Channel Sales at Avaya Canada. “Avaya and its partners continued to deliver innovative solutions that helped customers shift toward modern work-from-anywhere environments, and embrace new digital business models focused on more rewarding customer and employee experiences. We are thrilled to honor our top-performing Canadian partners for their achievements.”
Carefully chosen for their innovation and ingenuity, Avaya’s partners add the perfect elements and expertise to complete solution implementation, helping clients deliver experiences that matter for their customers and employees.
Connex
- Canada Partner of the Year
-
Avaya OneCloud Subscription Partner of the Year
Through its partnership with Avaya and a keen understanding of their client’s needs, Connex provides next generation solutions that achieve clear results. Established in 1996, with a long history of innovation, Connex continues to be a leading solutions provider supporting some of Avaya’s leading customers in Canada across government, education and Enterprise and midmarket. The team at Connex continues to grow their business by positioning the full Avaya OneCloud portfolio of solutions, and this past year was a particularly successful for Connex as they introduced the value of Avaya OneCloud Subscription solutions.
TA Networks
-
Midmarket Partner of the Year
TA Networks achieved outstanding sales of Avaya midmarket solutions during 2020 and continues to be one of Avaya Canada’s leading partners in the midmarket space, selling the full portfolio of Avaya OneCloud solutions and services. TA Networks had an exceptional year, while successfully addressing the unprecedented challenges presented by the pandemic.
Bell MTS
|
