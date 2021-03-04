Avaya Recognizes Outstanding Canadian Partners Driving Customer Success, Digital Transformation and Cloud Communications

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, honored five Canadian partners for their outstanding collaboration, contribution, and commitment to innovation. Avaya Canada Partner of the Year Awards celebrate leaders across five categories (cloud, midmarket, services partner, service provider and subscription) in addition to an award presented for primary Canadian Partner of the Year.

“Our award-winning partners have enabled exceptional business outcomes for customers and are trusted to guide them on their digital transformation journeys,” said Miles Davis, Vice President of Channel Sales at Avaya Canada. “Avaya and its partners continued to deliver innovative solutions that helped customers shift toward modern work-from-anywhere environments, and embrace new digital business models focused on more rewarding customer and employee experiences. We are thrilled to honor our top-performing Canadian partners for their achievements.”