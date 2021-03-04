Wiley Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global leader in research and education, today announced results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2021.
THIRD QUARTER SUMMARY
- GAAP Results: Revenue of $483 million (+3%) and EPS of $0.39 (-$0.24) due to restructuring charges of $0.28 primarily related to real estate capacity reduction
- Adjusted Results at constant currency (cc): Revenue +2%, EBITDA +7%, and EPS +6%
- Full Year Outlook raised for Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
“Wiley’s strategic focus and solid execution in open research and online education continue to yield strong results,” said Brian Napack, President and CEO. “During the quarter, we accelerated our Research growth strategy with the acquisition of Hindawi, a rapidly-growing leader in open access publishing, and we strengthened the Wiley network with new university and corporate partners for online degree and talent development services.”
|
THIRD QUARTER PERFORMANCE
|
GAAP Measures
|
Q3 2021
|
Q3 2020
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
$482.9
|
|
$467.1
|
3%
|
Diluted EPS
|
$0.39
|
|
$0.63
|
(38%)
|
Non-GAAP Measures
|
Q3 2021
|
Q3 2020
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
$482.9
|
|
$467.1
|
2%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$104.3
|
|
$95.5
|
7%
|
Adjusted EPS
|
$0.68
|
|
$0.68
|
6%
Excluding acquisitions and currency impact, revenue declined 1% for the quarter. Wiley recorded a favorable FX variance of $7.6 million in revenue and $2.1 million in Adjusted EBITDA, and an unfavorable FX variance of $0.04 per share in Adjusted EPS.
Revenue
- Research Publishing & Platforms rose 3% as reported and 1% at constant currency, with strong growth in open access and inorganic contributions from acquisitions offsetting anticipated subscription revenue pressure.
- Academic & Professional Learning declined 2% as reported and 4% at constant currency mainly due to COVID-19 impact on test prep and in-person corporate training, and a decline in print book revenue, which offset continued growth in digital content and courseware.
- Education Services increased 25% as reported and 24% at constant currency, driven by organic revenue growth of 13% from strong online enrollment and new student starts, and the two-month inorganic contribution from mthree (+$8 million).
Adjusted EBITDA
- Research Publishing & Platforms was even with the prior year at constant currency, as revenue growth, operational efficiencies, and COVID-related expense savings were offset by higher royalties and one-time charges associated with the Hindawi acquisition.
- Academic & Professional Learning rose 2% at constant currency, reflecting business optimization gains and COVID-related expense savings.
- Education Services rose $12 million to $13 million, driven by revenue growth and business optimization initiatives, notably sustained improvement in student acquisition costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 19%, up from 2% in the prior year.
- Adjusted Corporate Expenses rose 19% to $44 million mainly due to higher employment-related expenses.
EPS
- GAAP EPS of $0.39 declined from $0.63 in the prior year, reflecting restructuring charges of $0.28 per share, primarily related to a previously disclosed reduction in Wiley’s real estate footprint.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.68 compared to $0.68 in the prior year with operating income growth and lower interest expense partially offset by higher FX transaction losses mostly related to the funding of the Hindawi acquisition. In the quarter, the Hindawi acquisition was dilutive to EPS by approximately $0.12 per share.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
- Net debt-to-EBITDA ratio (trailing twelve months) at quarter-end was 2.2 as compared to 1.8 at the end of the year-ago period.
- Available liquidity was approximately $620 million at quarter-end, including $91 million of cash on hand and $529 million of undrawn credit capacity.
Cash Flow (YTD)
- Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $155 million compared to $89 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by higher cash earnings.
- Free Cash Flow less Product Development Spending was $80 million compared to $5 million in the prior year, reflecting the improvement in Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and lower capital expenditures.
- Share repurchases resumed in January following the announcement of the Hindawi acquisition. During the brief remaining trading period, Wiley spent approximately $7 million to acquire 146,852 shares at an average cost per share of $48.09.
FISCAL YEAR 2021 OUTLOOK
Based on performance through nine months, Wiley is raising its full year outlook for Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow. The updated outlook assumes that current foreign exchange rates prevail through the end of the fiscal year. The outlook also includes the projected fourth quarter impact of the Hindawi acquisition. For the full year, the Company continues to anticipate low-single digit revenue growth overall, which includes low-single digit growth in Research, a mid-single digit decline in Academic & Professional Learning, and double-digit growth in Education Services (mid-to-high single digit growth on an organic basis).
Updated projected performance ranges for consolidated Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow are as follows:
|
Metric
|
Fiscal 2020
|
Fiscal 2021
|
Fiscal 2021
|
Revenue
|
$1,831
|
$1,865 - $1,885
|
Raised, $1,900 - $1,920
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$356
|
$380 - $395
|
Raised, $395 - $410
|
Adjusted EPS
|
$2.40
|
$2.50 - $2.70
|
Raised, $2.60 - $2.75
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$173
|
$175 - $200
|
Raised, $200 - $225
- Current outlook reflects actual currency impact to date, current exchange rates sustained through Q4 (Euro at $1.18 and Pound Sterling at $1.32), and the approximate four-month impact of the Hindawi acquisition (Revenue +$10M, Adjusted EBITDA neutral, and Adjusted EPS -$0.15).
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
Scheduled for today, March 4 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). Access the webcast directly at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3036824/A98F5D273A4855BB2457F285ACDA49A7, or at Wiley.com under Investor Relations - Events and Presentations at https://www.wiley.com/en-us/investors. U.S. callers, please dial (844) 418-0103 and enter the participant code 7251548#. International callers, please dial (236) 714-3019 and enter the participant code 7251548#.
ABOUT WILEY
Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms, and services, we help researchers, professionals, students, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. And for more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Wiley provides non-GAAP financial measures and performance results such as “Adjusted EPS,” “Adjusted Revenue,” “Adjusted Operating Income,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted CTP,” “Free Cash Flow less Product Development Spending,” “organic revenue,” and results on a Constant Currency basis to assess underlying business performance and trends. Management believes non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of restructuring charges and credits and certain other items, and the impact of acquisitions provide a useful comparable basis to analyze operating results and earnings. See the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and explanations of the uses of non-GAAP measures in the supplementary information.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's operations, performance, and financial condition. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and are subject to change based on many important factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the level of investment in new technologies and products; (ii) subscriber renewal rates for the Company's journals; (iii) the financial stability and liquidity of journal subscription agents; (iv) the consolidation of book wholesalers and retail accounts; (v) the market position and financial stability of key online retailers; (vi) the seasonal nature of the Company's educational business and the impact of the used book market; (vii) worldwide economic and political conditions; (viii) the Company's ability to protect its copyrights and other intellectual property worldwide (ix) the ability of the Company to successfully integrate acquired operations and realize expected opportunities; (x) the Company’s ability to realize operating savings over time and in fiscal year 2021 in connection with our multi-year Business Optimization Program; (xi) the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, performance, and financial condition; and (xii) other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
Category: Earnings Releases
|
JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
|
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1)(2)
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
January 31,
|
|
January 31,
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|Revenue, net
|
$
|
482,912
|
|
$
|
467,131
|
|
$
|
1,405,249
|
|
$
|
1,356,866
|
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of sales
|
|
157,636
|
|
|
153,924
|
|
|
457,298
|
|
|
440,433
|
|Operating and administrative expenses
|
|
251,242
|
|
|
245,683
|
|
|
735,778
|
|
|
736,233
|
|Restructuring and related charges
|
|
20,675
|
|
|
3,298
|
|
|
24,813
|
|
|
18,034
|
|Amortization of intangibles
|
|
19,032
|
|
|
15,732
|
|
|
53,089
|
|
|
45,722
|
|Total Costs and Expenses
|
|
448,585
|
|
|
418,637
|
|
|
1,270,978
|
|
|
1,240,422
|
|Operating Income
|
|
34,327
|
|
|
48,494
|
|
|
134,271
|
|
|
116,444
|
|As a % of revenue
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
|
8.6
|
%
|Interest expense
|
|
(4,853
|
)
|
|
(6,309
|
)
|
|
(13,928
|
)
|
|
(19,173
|
)
|Foreign exchange transaction losses
|
|
(5,694
|
)
|
|
(1,745
|
)
|
|
(6,473
|
)
|
|
(1,761
|
)
|Other income
|
|
3,612
|
|
|
4,232
|
|
|
11,769
|
|
|
9,602
|
|Income Before Taxes
|
|
27,392
|
|
|
44,672
|
|
|
125,639
|
|
|
105,112
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
5,231
|
|
|
9,229
|
|
|
18,712
|
|
|
21,355
|
|Effective tax rate
|
|
19.1
|
%
|
|
20.7
|
%
|
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
20.3
|
%
|Net Income
|
$
|
22,161
|
|
$
|
35,443
|
|
$
|
106,927
|
|
$
|
83,757
|
|As a % of revenue
|
|
4.6
|
%
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
|
6.2
|
%
|Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
|Basic
|
|
55,984
|
|
|
56,073
|
|
|
55,967
|
|
|
56,312
|
|Diluted
|
|
56,332
|
|
|
56,503
|
|
|
56,230
|
|
|
56,698
|
|Earnings Per Share
|Basic
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
$
|
1.91
|
|
$
|
1.49
|
|Diluted
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
$
|
1.90
|
|
$
|
1.48
|
|Notes:
|
(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In the three months ended January 31, 2021, we completed the acquisition of Hindawi, which is included in our Research Publishing and Platforms segment results.
|(2) All amounts are approximate due to rounding.
|
JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
|
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1)
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS to NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EPS - DILUTED
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
January 31,
|
|
January 31,
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|GAAP Earnings Per Share - Diluted
|
$
|
0.39
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
$
|
1.90
|
|
$
|
1.48
|
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring and related charges (A)
|
|
0.28
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
0.33
|
|
|
0.24
|
|Foreign exchange losses (gains) on intercompany transactions (A)
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
0.02
|
|Impact of increase in U.K. statutory rate on deferred tax balances (B)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
-
|
|Impact of U.S. CARES Act (C)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.25
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted
|
$
|
0.68
|
$
|
0.68
|
|
$
|
2.09
|
|
$
|
1.74
|
|Notes:
|(A)
|The table below shows the net of tax impact of our adjustments to GAAP Earnings Per Share noted above.
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
January 31,
|
|
January 31,
|(amounts in millions)
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|Net of tax, charges related to the Business Optimization Program
|
$
|
15.7
|
$
|
2.9
|
|
$
|
18.6
|
|
$
|
13.9
|
|Net of tax, (credits) charges related to the Restructuring and Reinvestment Program
|
$
|
0.0
|
$
|
(0.4
|
)
|
$
|
(0.2
|
)
|
$
|
(0.2
|
)
|Net of tax, foreign exchange transaction losses (gains)
|
$
|
0.2
|
$
|
0.6
|
|
$
|
(0.7
|
)
|
$
|
1.3
|
|(B)
|During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the U.K. officially enacted legislation that increased its statutory rate from 17% to 19%. This resulted in a $6.7 million non-cash deferred tax expense from the re-measurement of the Company’s applicable U.K. net deferred tax liabilities.
|(C)
|In connection with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") and certain regulations issued in late July 2020, the Company elected to carry back its fiscal year 2020 loss for tax purposes ("NOL") to its fiscal year 2015 and claimed a $20.7 million refund. The NOL carryback to a year when our corporate tax rate was 35%, including certain related benefits, resulted in a $14 million tax benefit. We received the refund in February 2021.
|(1) See Explanation of Usage of Non-GAAP performance measures included in this supplementary information for additional details on the reasons why management believes presentation of each non-GAAP performance measure provides useful information to investors. The supplementary information included in this press release for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
|SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1)
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME to NON-GAAP EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
|(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
January 31,
|
|
January 31,
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|Net Income
|
$
|
22,161
|
|
$
|
35,443
|
|
$
|
106,927
|
|
$
|
83,757
|
|Interest expense
|
|
4,853
|
|
|
6,309
|
|
|
13,928
|
|
|
19,173
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
5,231
|
|
|
9,229
|
|
|
18,712
|
|
|
21,355
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
49,316
|
|
|
43,681
|
|
|
147,253
|
|
|
128,538
|
|Non-GAAP EBITDA
|
|
81,561
|
|
|
94,662
|
|
|
286,820
|
|
|
252,823
|
|Restructuring and related charges
|
|
20,675
|
|
|
3,298
|
|
|
24,813
|
|
|
18,034
|
|Foreign exchange transaction losses
|
|
5,694
|
|
|
1,745
|
|
|
6,473
|
|
|
1,761
|
|Other income
|
|
(3,612
|
)
|
|
(4,232
|
)
|
|
(11,769
|
)
|
|
(9,602
|
)
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
104,318
|
|
$
|
95,473
|
|
$
|
306,337
|
|
$
|
263,016
|
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
|
21.6
|
%
|
|
20.4
|
%
|
|
21.8
|
%
|
|
19.4
|
%
|Notes:
|(1) See Explanation of Usage of Non-GAAP performance measures included in this supplementary information for additional details on the reasons why management believes presentation of each non-GAAP performance measure provides useful information to investors. The supplementary information included in this press release for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|
JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
|
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1)
|
SEGMENT RESULTS
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|% Change
|
Three Months Ended January 31,
|
|
Favorable (Unfavorable)
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Reported
|
Constant
|Research Publishing & Platforms:
|Revenue, net
|Research Publishing
|
$
|
229,327
|
|
$
|
223,393
|
|
3%
|
1%
|Research Platforms
|
|
10,523
|
|
|
10,163
|
|
4%
|
4%
|Total Revenue, net
|
$
|
239,850
|
|
$
|
233,556
|
|
3%
|
1%
|Contribution to Profit
|
$
|
60,782
|
|
$
|
63,861
|
|
-5%
|
-6%
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring charges
|
|
83
|
|
|
40
|
|Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit
|
$
|
60,865
|
|
$
|
63,901
|
|
-5%
|
-6%
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
20,997
|
|
|
17,056
|
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
81,862
|
|
$
|
80,957
|
|
1%
|
0%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
34.1
|
%
|
|
34.7
|
%
|Academic & Professional Learning:
|Revenue, net
|Education Publishing
|
$
|
98,160
|
|
$
|
100,982
|
|
-3%
|
-4%
|Professional Learning
|
|
75,955
|
|
|
77,296
|
|
-2%
|
-4%
|Total Revenue, net
|
$
|
174,115
|
|
$
|
178,278
|
|
-2%
|
-4%
|Contribution to Profit
|
$
|
32,606
|
|
$
|
28,793
|
|
13%
|
11%
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring charges
|
|
328
|
|
|
1,541
|
|Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit
|
$
|
32,934
|
|
$
|
30,334
|
|
9%
|
6%
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
17,233
|
|
|
17,806
|
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
50,167
|
|
$
|
48,140
|
|
4%
|
2%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
28.8
|
%
|
|
27.0
|
%
|Education Services:
|Revenue, net
|Education Services OPM (2)
|
$
|
56,725
|
|
$
|
50,263
|
|
13%
|
13%
|mthree (2)
|
|
12,222
|
|
|
5,034
|
|
#
|
#
|Total Revenue, net
|
$
|
68,947
|
|
$
|
55,297
|
|
25%
|
24%
|Contribution to Profit
|
$
|
5,427
|
|
$
|
(5,166
|
)
|
#
|
#
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring charges
|
|
71
|
|
|
4
|
|Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit
|
$
|
5,498
|
|
$
|
(5,162
|
)
|
#
|
#
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
7,493
|
|
|
5,987
|
|
|
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
12,991
|
|
$
|
825
|
|
#
|
#
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
18.8
|
%
|
|
1.5
|
%
|Corporate Expenses:
|
$
|
(64,488
|
)
|
$
|
(38,994
|
)
|
-65%
|
-65%
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring charges
|
|
20,193
|
|
|
1,713
|
|Non-GAAP Adjusted Corporate Expenses
|
$
|
(44,295
|
)
|
$
|
(37,281
|
)
|
-19%
|
-19%
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
3,593
|
|
|
2,832
|
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(40,702
|
)
|
$
|
(34,449
|
)
|
-18%
|
-18%
|Consolidated Results:
|Revenue, net
|
$
|
482,912
|
|
$
|
467,131
|
|
3%
|
2%
|Operating Income
|
$
|
34,327
|
|
$
|
48,494
|
|
-29%
|
-32%
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring charges
|
|
20,675
|
|
|
3,298
|
|Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income
|
$
|
55,002
|
|
$
|
51,792
|
|
6%
|
3%
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
49,316
|
|
|
43,681
|
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
104,318
|
|
$
|
95,473
|
|
9%
|
7%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
21.6
|
%
|
|
20.4
|
%
|(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|(2) In May 2020, we moved the IT bootcamp business acquired as part of The Learning House acquisition from Education Services OPM to mthree. As a result, the prior period revenue related to the IT bootcamp business has been included in mthree. There were no changes to our total Education Services or our consolidated financial results. The inorganic revenue from mthree in the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 was $7.7 million and $32.6 million, respectively.
|# Variance greater than 100%
|JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
|SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1)
|SEGMENT RESULTS
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|% Change
|
Nine Months Ended January 31,
|
|
Favorable (Unfavorable)
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Reported
|
Constant
|Research Publishing & Platforms:
|Revenue, net
|Research Publishing
|
$
|
700,482
|
|
$
|
668,405
|
|
5%
|
4%
|Research Platforms
|
|
31,512
|
|
|
29,235
|
|
8%
|
8%
|Total Revenue, net
|
$
|
731,994
|
|
$
|
697,640
|
|
5%
|
4%
|Contribution to Profit
|
$
|
204,688
|
|
$
|
182,798
|
|
12%
|
11%
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring (credits) charges
|
|
(352
|
)
|
|
3,386
|
|Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit
|
$
|
204,336
|
|
$
|
186,184
|
|
10%
|
9%
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
60,463
|
|
|
51,246
|
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
264,799
|
|
$
|
237,430
|
|
12%
|
11%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
36.2
|
%
|
|
34.0
|
%
|Academic & Professional Learning:
|Revenue, net
|Education Publishing
|
$
|
265,349
|
|
$
|
268,246
|
|
-1%
|
-2%
|Professional Learning
|
|
206,269
|
|
|
232,615
|
|
-11%
|
-12%
|Total Revenue, net
|
$
|
471,618
|
|
$
|
500,861
|
|
-6%
|
-7%
|Contribution to Profit
|
$
|
62,104
|
|
$
|
68,754
|
|
-10%
|
-12%
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring charges
|
|
1,902
|
|
|
5,146
|
|Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit
|
$
|
64,006
|
|
$
|
73,900
|
|
-13%
|
-15%
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
53,757
|
|
|
51,679
|
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
117,763
|
|
$
|
125,579
|
|
-6%
|
-8%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
25.0
|
%
|
|
25.1
|
%
|Education Services:
|Revenue, net
|Education Services OPM(2)
|
$
|
163,248
|
|
$
|
151,200
|
|
8%
|
8%
|mthree (2)
|
|
38,389
|
|
|
7,165
|
|
#
|
#
|Total Revenue, net
|
$
|
201,637
|
|
$
|
158,365
|
|
27%
|
27%
|Contribution to Profit
|
$
|
13,410
|
|
$
|
(9,782
|
)
|
#
|
#
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring charges
|
|
294
|
|
|
1,618
|
|Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit
|
$
|
13,704
|
|
$
|
(8,164
|
)
|
#
|
#
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
21,982
|
|
|
17,007
|
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
35,686
|
|
$
|
8,843
|
|
#
|
#
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
17.7
|
%
|
|
5.6
|
%
|Corporate Expenses:
|
$
|
(145,931
|
)
|
$
|
(125,326
|
)
|
-16%
|
-17%
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring charges
|
|
22,969
|
|
|
7,884
|
|Non-GAAP Adjusted Corporate Expenses
|
$
|
(122,962
|
)
|
$
|
(117,442
|
)
|
-5%
|
-5%
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
11,051
|
|
|
8,606
|
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(111,911
|
)
|
$
|
(108,836
|
)
|
-3%
|
-3%
|Consolidated Results:
|Revenue, net
|
$
|
1,405,249
|
|
$
|
1,356,866
|
|
4%
|
3%
|Operating Income
|
$
|
134,271
|
|
$
|
116,444
|
|
15%
|
12%
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring charges
|
|
24,813
|
|
|
18,034
|
|Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income
|
$
|
159,084
|
|
$
|
134,478
|
|
18%
|
16%
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
147,253
|
|
|
128,538
|
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
306,337
|
|
$
|
263,016
|
|
16%
|
15%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
21.8
|
%
|
|
19.4
|
%
|# Variance greater than 100%
|
JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
|
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1)
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
January 31,
|
|
April 30,
|
2021
|
|
2020
|Assets:
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
91,321
|
$
|
202,464
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
278,939
|
|
309,384
|Inventories, net
|
|
40,685
|
|
43,614
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
84,765
|
|
59,465
|Total Current Assets
|
|
495,710
|
|
614,927
|Product Development Assets, net
|
|
48,528
|
|
53,643
|Royalty Advances, net
|
|
43,755
|
|
36,710
|Technology, Property and Equipment, net
|
|
284,638
|
|
298,005
|Intangible Assets, net
|
|
1,024,887
|
|
807,405
|Goodwill
|
|
1,297,059
|
|
1,116,790
|Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
|
|
125,287
|
|
142,716
|Other Non-Current Assets
|
|
106,501
|
|
98,598
|Total Assets
|
$
|
3,426,365
|
$
|
3,168,794
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|
$
|
72,937
|
$
|
93,691
|Accrued royalties
|
|
143,884
|
|
87,408
|Short-term portion of long-term debt
|
|
12,500
|
|
9,375
|Contract liabilities
|
|
398,477
|
|
520,214
|Accrued employment costs
|
|
103,223
|
|
108,448
|Accrued income taxes
|
|
9,168
|
|
13,728
|Short-term portion of operating lease liabilities
|
|
20,965
|
|
21,810
|Other accrued liabilities
|
|
80,922
|
|
72,595
|Total Current Liabilities
|
|
842,076
|
|
927,269
|Long-Term Debt
|
|
948,241
|
|
765,650
|Accrued Pension Liability
|
|
167,881
|
|
187,969
|Deferred Income Tax Liabilities
|
|
164,583
|
|
119,127
|Operating Lease Liabilities
|
|
153,031
|
|
159,782
|Other Long-Term Liabilities
|
|
86,751
|
|
75,373
|Total Liabilities
|
|
2,362,563
|
|
2,235,170
|Shareholders' Equity
|
|
1,063,802
|
|
933,624
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
3,426,365
|
$
|
3,168,794
|(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for January 31, 2021 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|
JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
|
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1)
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
Nine Months Ended
|
January 31,
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|Operating Activities:
|Net income
|
$
|
106,927
|
|
$
|
83,757
|
|Amortization of intangibles
|
|
53,089
|
|
|
45,722
|
|Amortization of product development assets
|
|
25,323
|
|
|
26,653
|
|Depreciation and amortization of technology, property, and equipment
|
|
68,841
|
|
|
56,163
|
|Other non-cash charges and credits
|
|
83,995
|
|
|
51,436
|
|Net change in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
(183,349
|
)
|
|
(174,844
|
)
|Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities
|
|
154,826
|
|
|
88,887
|
|Investing Activities:
|Additions to technology, property, and equipment
|
|
(58,176
|
)
|
|
(65,924
|
)
|Product development spending
|
|
(17,103
|
)
|
|
(17,770
|
)
|Businesses acquired in purchase transactions, net of cash acquired
|
|
(298,590
|
)
|
|
(200,642
|
)
|Acquisitions of publication rights and other
|
|
(18,524
|
)
|
|
(1,548
|
)
|Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|
|
(392,393
|
)
|
|
(285,884
|
)
|Financing Activities:
|Net debt borrowings
|
|
174,170
|
|
|
319,417
|
|Cash dividends
|
|
(57,802
|
)
|
|
(57,632
|
)
|Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
(7,063
|
)
|
|
(35,000
|
)
|Other
|
|
6,538
|
|
|
(5,903
|
)
|Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities
|
|
115,843
|
|
|
220,882
|
|Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|
|
10,631
|
|
|
530
|
|Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash for Period
|
|
(111,093
|
)
|
|
24,415
|
|Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Beginning
|
|
203,047
|
|
|
93,548
|
|Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Ending
|
$
|
91,954
|
|
$
|
117,963
|
|CALCULATION OF NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW LESS PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT SPENDING
|
Nine Months Ended
|
January 31,
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities
|
$
|
154,826
|
|
$
|
88,887
|
|Less: Additions to technology, property, and equipment
|
|
(58,176
|
)
|
|
(65,924
|
)
|Less: Product development spending
|
|
(17,103
|
)
|
|
(17,770
|
)
|Free Cash Flow less Product Development Spending
|
$
|
79,547
|
|
$
|
5,193
|
|See Explanation of Usage of Non-GAAP Measures included in this supplemental information.
|(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for the nine months ended January 31, 2021 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|
JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
|
Explanation of Usage of NON-GAAP Performance Measures
|In this earnings release and supplemental information, management may present the following non-GAAP performance measures:
|
|Management uses these non-GAAP performance measures as supplemental indicators of our operating performance and financial position as well for internal reporting and forecasting purposes, when publicly providing its outlook, to evaluate the Company's performance and calculate incentive compensation. Non-GAAP performance measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures used by other companies and should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial results under U.S. GAAP.
|The Company presents these non-GAAP performance measures in addition to U.S. GAAP financial results because it believes that these non-GAAP performance measures provide useful information to investors and financial analysts for operational trends and comparisons over time. The use of these non-GAAP performance measures may also provide a consistent basis to evaluate operating profitability and performance trends by excluding items that we do not consider to be controllable activities for this purpose. For example:
|
|In addition, the Company has historically provided these or similar non-GAAP performance measures and understand that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing the Company's operating margins, and net income and comparing the Company's financial performance to that of its peer companies and competitors. Based on interactions with investors, we also believe that the Company's non-GAAP performance measures are regarded as useful to our investors as supplemental to our U.S. GAAP financial results, and that there is no confusion regarding the adjustments or our operating performance to our investors due to the comprehensive nature of our disclosures.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005324/en/
0 Kommentare