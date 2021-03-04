Wiley Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

GAAP Results : Revenue of $483 million (+3%) and EPS of $0.39 (-$0.24) due to restructuring charges of $0.28 primarily related to real estate capacity reduction

: Revenue of $483 million (+3%) and EPS of $0.39 (-$0.24) due to restructuring charges of $0.28 primarily related to real estate capacity reduction Adjusted Results at constant currency (cc): Revenue +2%, EBITDA +7%, and EPS +6%

at constant currency (cc): Revenue +2%, EBITDA +7%, and EPS +6% Full Year Outlook raised for Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“Wiley’s strategic focus and solid execution in open research and online education continue to yield strong results,” said Brian Napack, President and CEO. “During the quarter, we accelerated our Research growth strategy with the acquisition of Hindawi, a rapidly-growing leader in open access publishing, and we strengthened the Wiley network with new university and corporate partners for online degree and talent development services.”

THIRD QUARTER PERFORMANCE GAAP Measures

Unaudited ($millions except for EPS) Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change Revenue $482.9 $467.1 3% Diluted EPS $0.39 $0.63 (38%) Non-GAAP Measures Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change

Constant Currency Revenue $482.9 $467.1 2% Adjusted EBITDA $104.3 $95.5 7% Adjusted EPS $0.68 $0.68 6%

Excluding acquisitions and currency impact, revenue declined 1% for the quarter. Wiley recorded a favorable FX variance of $7.6 million in revenue and $2.1 million in Adjusted EBITDA, and an unfavorable FX variance of $0.04 per share in Adjusted EPS.

Revenue

Research Publishing & Platforms rose 3% as reported and 1% at constant currency, with strong growth in open access and inorganic contributions from acquisitions offsetting anticipated subscription revenue pressure.

rose 3% as reported and 1% at constant currency, with strong growth in open access and inorganic contributions from acquisitions offsetting anticipated subscription revenue pressure. Academic & Professional Learning declined 2% as reported and 4% at constant currency mainly due to COVID-19 impact on test prep and in-person corporate training, and a decline in print book revenue, which offset continued growth in digital content and courseware.

declined 2% as reported and 4% at constant currency mainly due to COVID-19 impact on test prep and in-person corporate training, and a decline in print book revenue, which offset continued growth in digital content and courseware. Education Services increased 25% as reported and 24% at constant currency, driven by organic revenue growth of 13% from strong online enrollment and new student starts, and the two-month inorganic contribution from mthree (+$8 million).

Adjusted EBITDA

Research Publishing & Platforms was even with the prior year at constant currency, as revenue growth, operational efficiencies, and COVID-related expense savings were offset by higher royalties and one-time charges associated with the Hindawi acquisition.

was even with the prior year at constant currency, as revenue growth, operational efficiencies, and COVID-related expense savings were offset by higher royalties and one-time charges associated with the Hindawi acquisition. Academic & Professional Learning rose 2% at constant currency, reflecting business optimization gains and COVID-related expense savings.

rose 2% at constant currency, reflecting business optimization gains and COVID-related expense savings. Education Services rose $12 million to $13 million, driven by revenue growth and business optimization initiatives, notably sustained improvement in student acquisition costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 19%, up from 2% in the prior year.

rose $12 million to $13 million, driven by revenue growth and business optimization initiatives, notably sustained improvement in student acquisition costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 19%, up from 2% in the prior year. Adjusted Corporate Expenses rose 19% to $44 million mainly due to higher employment-related expenses.

EPS

GAAP EPS of $0.39 declined from $0.63 in the prior year, reflecting restructuring charges of $0.28 per share, primarily related to a previously disclosed reduction in Wiley’s real estate footprint.

of $0.39 declined from $0.63 in the prior year, reflecting restructuring charges of $0.28 per share, primarily related to a previously disclosed reduction in Wiley’s real estate footprint. Adjusted EPS of $0.68 compared to $0.68 in the prior year with operating income growth and lower interest expense partially offset by higher FX transaction losses mostly related to the funding of the Hindawi acquisition. In the quarter, the Hindawi acquisition was dilutive to EPS by approximately $0.12 per share.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Net debt-to-EBITDA ratio (trailing twelve months) at quarter-end was 2.2 as compared to 1.8 at the end of the year-ago period.

(trailing twelve months) at quarter-end was 2.2 as compared to 1.8 at the end of the year-ago period. Available liquidity was approximately $620 million at quarter-end, including $91 million of cash on hand and $529 million of undrawn credit capacity.

Cash Flow (YTD)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $155 million compared to $89 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by higher cash earnings.

was $155 million compared to $89 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by higher cash earnings. Free Cash Flow less Product Development Spending was $80 million compared to $5 million in the prior year, reflecting the improvement in Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and lower capital expenditures.

less Product Development Spending was $80 million compared to $5 million in the prior year, reflecting the improvement in Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and lower capital expenditures. Share repurchases resumed in January following the announcement of the Hindawi acquisition. During the brief remaining trading period, Wiley spent approximately $7 million to acquire 146,852 shares at an average cost per share of $48.09.

FISCAL YEAR 2021 OUTLOOK

Based on performance through nine months, Wiley is raising its full year outlook for Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow. The updated outlook assumes that current foreign exchange rates prevail through the end of the fiscal year. The outlook also includes the projected fourth quarter impact of the Hindawi acquisition. For the full year, the Company continues to anticipate low-single digit revenue growth overall, which includes low-single digit growth in Research, a mid-single digit decline in Academic & Professional Learning, and double-digit growth in Education Services (mid-to-high single digit growth on an organic basis).

Updated projected performance ranges for consolidated Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow are as follows:

Metric

($millions, except EPS) Fiscal 2020

Actual Fiscal 2021

Previous Outlook Fiscal 2021

Current Outlook Revenue $1,831 $1,865 - $1,885 Raised, $1,900 - $1,920 Adjusted EBITDA $356 $380 - $395 Raised, $395 - $410 Adjusted EPS $2.40 $2.50 - $2.70 Raised, $2.60 - $2.75 Free Cash Flow $173 $175 - $200 Raised, $200 - $225

Current outlook reflects actual currency impact to date, current exchange rates sustained through Q4 (Euro at $1.18 and Pound Sterling at $1.32), and the approximate four-month impact of the Hindawi acquisition (Revenue +$10M, Adjusted EBITDA neutral, and Adjusted EPS -$0.15).

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Scheduled for today, March 4 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). Access the webcast directly at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3036824/A98F5D273A4855BB2457F285ACDA49A7, or at Wiley.com under Investor Relations - Events and Presentations at https://www.wiley.com/en-us/investors. U.S. callers, please dial (844) 418-0103 and enter the participant code 7251548#. International callers, please dial (236) 714-3019 and enter the participant code 7251548#.

ABOUT WILEY

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms, and services, we help researchers, professionals, students, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. And for more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Wiley provides non-GAAP financial measures and performance results such as “Adjusted EPS,” “Adjusted Revenue,” “Adjusted Operating Income,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted CTP,” “Free Cash Flow less Product Development Spending,” “organic revenue,” and results on a Constant Currency basis to assess underlying business performance and trends. Management believes non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of restructuring charges and credits and certain other items, and the impact of acquisitions provide a useful comparable basis to analyze operating results and earnings. See the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and explanations of the uses of non-GAAP measures in the supplementary information.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's operations, performance, and financial condition. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and are subject to change based on many important factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the level of investment in new technologies and products; (ii) subscriber renewal rates for the Company's journals; (iii) the financial stability and liquidity of journal subscription agents; (iv) the consolidation of book wholesalers and retail accounts; (v) the market position and financial stability of key online retailers; (vi) the seasonal nature of the Company's educational business and the impact of the used book market; (vii) worldwide economic and political conditions; (viii) the Company's ability to protect its copyrights and other intellectual property worldwide (ix) the ability of the Company to successfully integrate acquired operations and realize expected opportunities; (x) the Company’s ability to realize operating savings over time and in fiscal year 2021 in connection with our multi-year Business Optimization Program; (xi) the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, performance, and financial condition; and (xii) other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1)(2) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue, net $ 482,912 $ 467,131 $ 1,405,249 $ 1,356,866 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 157,636 153,924 457,298 440,433 Operating and administrative expenses 251,242 245,683 735,778 736,233 Restructuring and related charges 20,675 3,298 24,813 18,034 Amortization of intangibles 19,032 15,732 53,089 45,722 Total Costs and Expenses 448,585 418,637 1,270,978 1,240,422 Operating Income 34,327 48,494 134,271 116,444 As a % of revenue 7.1 % 10.4 % 9.6 % 8.6 % Interest expense (4,853 ) (6,309 ) (13,928 ) (19,173 ) Foreign exchange transaction losses (5,694 ) (1,745 ) (6,473 ) (1,761 ) Other income 3,612 4,232 11,769 9,602 Income Before Taxes 27,392 44,672 125,639 105,112 Provision for income taxes 5,231 9,229 18,712 21,355 Effective tax rate 19.1 % 20.7 % 14.9 % 20.3 % Net Income $ 22,161 $ 35,443 $ 106,927 $ 83,757 As a % of revenue 4.6 % 7.6 % 7.6 % 6.2 % Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Basic 55,984 56,073 55,967 56,312 Diluted 56,332 56,503 56,230 56,698 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.63 $ 1.91 $ 1.49 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.63 $ 1.90 $ 1.48

Notes: (1) The supplementary information included in this press release for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



In the three months ended January 31, 2021, we completed the acquisition of Hindawi, which is included in our Research Publishing and Platforms segment results. (2) All amounts are approximate due to rounding.

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1) RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS to NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EPS - DILUTED (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.63 $ 1.90 $ 1.48 Adjustments: Restructuring and related charges (A) 0.28 0.04 0.33 0.24 Foreign exchange losses (gains) on intercompany transactions (A) 0.01 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.02 Impact of increase in U.K. statutory rate on deferred tax balances (B) - - 0.12 - Impact of U.S. CARES Act (C) - - (0.25 ) - Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.68 $ 2.09 $ 1.74 Notes: (A) The table below shows the net of tax impact of our adjustments to GAAP Earnings Per Share noted above. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 31, January 31, (amounts in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net of tax, charges related to the Business Optimization Program $ 15.7 $ 2.9 $ 18.6 $ 13.9 Net of tax, (credits) charges related to the Restructuring and Reinvestment Program $ 0.0 $ (0.4 ) $ (0.2 ) $ (0.2 ) Net of tax, foreign exchange transaction losses (gains) $ 0.2 $ 0.6 $ (0.7 ) $ 1.3 (B) During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the U.K. officially enacted legislation that increased its statutory rate from 17% to 19%. This resulted in a $6.7 million non-cash deferred tax expense from the re-measurement of the Company’s applicable U.K. net deferred tax liabilities. (C) In connection with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") and certain regulations issued in late July 2020, the Company elected to carry back its fiscal year 2020 loss for tax purposes ("NOL") to its fiscal year 2015 and claimed a $20.7 million refund. The NOL carryback to a year when our corporate tax rate was 35%, including certain related benefits, resulted in a $14 million tax benefit. We received the refund in February 2021. (1) See Explanation of Usage of Non-GAAP performance measures included in this supplementary information for additional details on the reasons why management believes presentation of each non-GAAP performance measure provides useful information to investors. The supplementary information included in this press release for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1) RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME to NON-GAAP EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income $ 22,161 $ 35,443 $ 106,927 $ 83,757 Interest expense 4,853 6,309 13,928 19,173 Provision for income taxes 5,231 9,229 18,712 21,355 Depreciation and amortization 49,316 43,681 147,253 128,538 Non-GAAP EBITDA 81,561 94,662 286,820 252,823 Restructuring and related charges 20,675 3,298 24,813 18,034 Foreign exchange transaction losses 5,694 1,745 6,473 1,761 Other income (3,612 ) (4,232 ) (11,769 ) (9,602 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 104,318 $ 95,473 $ 306,337 $ 263,016 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.6 % 20.4 % 21.8 % 19.4 %

Notes: (1) See Explanation of Usage of Non-GAAP performance measures included in this supplementary information for additional details on the reasons why management believes presentation of each non-GAAP performance measure provides useful information to investors. The supplementary information included in this press release for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1) SEGMENT RESULTS (in thousands) (unaudited) % Change Three Months Ended January 31, Favorable (Unfavorable) 2021 2020 Reported Constant

Currency Research Publishing & Platforms: Revenue, net Research Publishing $ 229,327 $ 223,393 3% 1% Research Platforms 10,523 10,163 4% 4% Total Revenue, net $ 239,850 $ 233,556 3% 1% Contribution to Profit $ 60,782 $ 63,861 -5% -6% Adjustments: Restructuring charges 83 40 Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ 60,865 $ 63,901 -5% -6% Depreciation and amortization 20,997 17,056 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 81,862 $ 80,957 1% 0% Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.1 % 34.7 % Academic & Professional Learning: Revenue, net Education Publishing $ 98,160 $ 100,982 -3% -4% Professional Learning 75,955 77,296 -2% -4% Total Revenue, net $ 174,115 $ 178,278 -2% -4% Contribution to Profit $ 32,606 $ 28,793 13% 11% Adjustments: Restructuring charges 328 1,541 Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ 32,934 $ 30,334 9% 6% Depreciation and amortization 17,233 17,806 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,167 $ 48,140 4% 2% Adjusted EBITDA margin 28.8 % 27.0 % Education Services: Revenue, net Education Services OPM (2) $ 56,725 $ 50,263 13% 13% mthree (2) 12,222 5,034 # # Total Revenue, net $ 68,947 $ 55,297 25% 24% Contribution to Profit $ 5,427 $ (5,166 ) # # Adjustments: Restructuring charges 71 4 Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ 5,498 $ (5,162 ) # # Depreciation and amortization 7,493 5,987 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,991 $ 825 # # Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.8 % 1.5 % Corporate Expenses: $ (64,488 ) $ (38,994 ) -65% -65% Adjustments: Restructuring charges 20,193 1,713 Non-GAAP Adjusted Corporate Expenses $ (44,295 ) $ (37,281 ) -19% -19% Depreciation and amortization 3,593 2,832 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (40,702 ) $ (34,449 ) -18% -18% Consolidated Results: Revenue, net $ 482,912 $ 467,131 3% 2% Operating Income $ 34,327 $ 48,494 -29% -32% Adjustments: Restructuring charges 20,675 3,298 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income $ 55,002 $ 51,792 6% 3% Depreciation and amortization 49,316 43,681 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 104,318 $ 95,473 9% 7% Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.6 % 20.4 %

(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) In May 2020, we moved the IT bootcamp business acquired as part of The Learning House acquisition from Education Services OPM to mthree. As a result, the prior period revenue related to the IT bootcamp business has been included in mthree. There were no changes to our total Education Services or our consolidated financial results. The inorganic revenue from mthree in the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 was $7.7 million and $32.6 million, respectively. # Variance greater than 100%

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1) SEGMENT RESULTS (in thousands) (unaudited) % Change Nine Months Ended January 31, Favorable (Unfavorable) 2021 2020 Reported Constant

Currency Research Publishing & Platforms: Revenue, net Research Publishing $ 700,482 $ 668,405 5% 4% Research Platforms 31,512 29,235 8% 8% Total Revenue, net $ 731,994 $ 697,640 5% 4% Contribution to Profit $ 204,688 $ 182,798 12% 11% Adjustments: Restructuring (credits) charges (352 ) 3,386 Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ 204,336 $ 186,184 10% 9% Depreciation and amortization 60,463 51,246 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 264,799 $ 237,430 12% 11% Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.2 % 34.0 % Academic & Professional Learning: Revenue, net Education Publishing $ 265,349 $ 268,246 -1% -2% Professional Learning 206,269 232,615 -11% -12% Total Revenue, net $ 471,618 $ 500,861 -6% -7% Contribution to Profit $ 62,104 $ 68,754 -10% -12% Adjustments: Restructuring charges 1,902 5,146 Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ 64,006 $ 73,900 -13% -15% Depreciation and amortization 53,757 51,679 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 117,763 $ 125,579 -6% -8% Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.0 % 25.1 % Education Services: Revenue, net Education Services OPM(2) $ 163,248 $ 151,200 8% 8% mthree (2) 38,389 7,165 # # Total Revenue, net $ 201,637 $ 158,365 27% 27% Contribution to Profit $ 13,410 $ (9,782 ) # # Adjustments: Restructuring charges 294 1,618 Non-GAAP Adjusted Contribution to Profit $ 13,704 $ (8,164 ) # # Depreciation and amortization 21,982 17,007 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,686 $ 8,843 # # Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.7 % 5.6 % Corporate Expenses: $ (145,931 ) $ (125,326 ) -16% -17% Adjustments: Restructuring charges 22,969 7,884 Non-GAAP Adjusted Corporate Expenses $ (122,962 ) $ (117,442 ) -5% -5% Depreciation and amortization 11,051 8,606 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (111,911 ) $ (108,836 ) -3% -3% Consolidated Results: Revenue, net $ 1,405,249 $ 1,356,866 4% 3% Operating Income $ 134,271 $ 116,444 15% 12% Adjustments: Restructuring charges 24,813 18,034 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income $ 159,084 $ 134,478 18% 16% Depreciation and amortization 147,253 128,538 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 306,337 $ 263,016 16% 15% Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.8 % 19.4 %

# Variance greater than 100%

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, April 30, 2021 2020 Assets: Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,321 $ 202,464 Accounts receivable, net 278,939 309,384 Inventories, net 40,685 43,614 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 84,765 59,465 Total Current Assets 495,710 614,927 Product Development Assets, net 48,528 53,643 Royalty Advances, net 43,755 36,710 Technology, Property and Equipment, net 284,638 298,005 Intangible Assets, net 1,024,887 807,405 Goodwill 1,297,059 1,116,790 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 125,287 142,716 Other Non-Current Assets 106,501 98,598 Total Assets $ 3,426,365 $ 3,168,794 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 72,937 $ 93,691 Accrued royalties 143,884 87,408 Short-term portion of long-term debt 12,500 9,375 Contract liabilities 398,477 520,214 Accrued employment costs 103,223 108,448 Accrued income taxes 9,168 13,728 Short-term portion of operating lease liabilities 20,965 21,810 Other accrued liabilities 80,922 72,595 Total Current Liabilities 842,076 927,269 Long-Term Debt 948,241 765,650 Accrued Pension Liability 167,881 187,969 Deferred Income Tax Liabilities 164,583 119,127 Operating Lease Liabilities 153,031 159,782 Other Long-Term Liabilities 86,751 75,373 Total Liabilities 2,362,563 2,235,170 Shareholders' Equity 1,063,802 933,624 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,426,365 $ 3,168,794

(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for January 31, 2021 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (1) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended January 31, 2021 2020 Operating Activities: Net income $ 106,927 $ 83,757 Amortization of intangibles 53,089 45,722 Amortization of product development assets 25,323 26,653 Depreciation and amortization of technology, property, and equipment 68,841 56,163 Other non-cash charges and credits 83,995 51,436 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (183,349 ) (174,844 ) Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities 154,826 88,887 Investing Activities: Additions to technology, property, and equipment (58,176 ) (65,924 ) Product development spending (17,103 ) (17,770 ) Businesses acquired in purchase transactions, net of cash acquired (298,590 ) (200,642 ) Acquisitions of publication rights and other (18,524 ) (1,548 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (392,393 ) (285,884 ) Financing Activities: Net debt borrowings 174,170 319,417 Cash dividends (57,802 ) (57,632 ) Purchase of treasury shares (7,063 ) (35,000 ) Other 6,538 (5,903 ) Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities 115,843 220,882 Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 10,631 530 Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash for Period (111,093 ) 24,415 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Beginning 203,047 93,548 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Ending $ 91,954 $ 117,963 CALCULATION OF NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW LESS PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT SPENDING Nine Months Ended January 31, 2021 2020 Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities $ 154,826 $ 88,887 Less: Additions to technology, property, and equipment (58,176 ) (65,924 ) Less: Product development spending (17,103 ) (17,770 ) Free Cash Flow less Product Development Spending $ 79,547 $ 5,193

See Explanation of Usage of Non-GAAP Measures included in this supplemental information. (1) The supplementary information included in this press release for the nine months ended January 31, 2021 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. Explanation of Usage of NON-GAAP Performance Measures In this earnings release and supplemental information, management may present the following non-GAAP performance measures: Adjusted Earnings Per Share ("Adjusted EPS");

Free Cash Flow less Product Development Spending;

Adjusted Revenue;

Adjusted Operating Income and margin;

Adjusted Contribution to Profit and margin;

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and margin;

Organic revenue; and

Results on a constant currency basis. Management uses these non-GAAP performance measures as supplemental indicators of our operating performance and financial position as well for internal reporting and forecasting purposes, when publicly providing its outlook, to evaluate the Company's performance and calculate incentive compensation. Non-GAAP performance measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures used by other companies and should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial results under U.S. GAAP. The Company presents these non-GAAP performance measures in addition to U.S. GAAP financial results because it believes that these non-GAAP performance measures provide useful information to investors and financial analysts for operational trends and comparisons over time. The use of these non-GAAP performance measures may also provide a consistent basis to evaluate operating profitability and performance trends by excluding items that we do not consider to be controllable activities for this purpose. For example: Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Contribution to Profit, Adjusted EBITDA and organic revenue provide a more comparable basis to analyze operating results and earnings and are measures commonly used by shareholders to measure our performance.

Free Cash Flow less Product Development Spending helps assess our ability, over the long term, to create value for our shareholders as it represents cash available to repay debt, pay common stock dividends and fund share repurchases and acquisitions.

Results on a constant currency basis removes distortion from the effects of foreign currency movements to provide better comparability of our business trends from period to period. We measure our performance excluding the impact of foreign currency (or at “constant currency”), which means that we apply the same foreign currency exchange rates for the current and equivalent prior period. In addition, the Company has historically provided these or similar non-GAAP performance measures and understand that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing the Company's operating margins, and net income and comparing the Company's financial performance to that of its peer companies and competitors. Based on interactions with investors, we also believe that the Company's non-GAAP performance measures are regarded as useful to our investors as supplemental to our U.S. GAAP financial results, and that there is no confusion regarding the adjustments or our operating performance to our investors due to the comprehensive nature of our disclosures.

