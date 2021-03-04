Split Announces Executive Appointments, Strategic Partnerships, and Product Enhancements After Banner Year of Enterprise Growth

“After a year marked by a global pandemic and an associated acceleration of business transformation, enterprise teams are looking primarily for two things - growth and support for the development function,” said Brian Bell, CEO at Split. “We are no different. While Split is critical to helping developers create the app features that keep customers engaged, we are also building out our internal team to ensure our continued success in the marketplace.”

Split, the leading feature delivery platform, today announced that it doubled revenue in 2020, with new customer growth from enterprises including Sony Music, Cargill, Quicken Loans, Eventbrite, Cazoo, Checkmarx, and Flexera. To support this rapid growth Split increased headcount by 40% in 2020 and made several executive management appointments. The new roles include Christina Singh, vice president of customer success. Additionally, Preston Smalley, vice president of product management at Comcast Ventures will join Split’s board of directors, replacing his colleague, Dave Zilberman.

Singh comes to Split from UserTesting, where she was vice president of professional services and focused on enablement strategy. There, she expanded professional services to increase customer adoption and retention. Singh was also previously a vice president for strategic services and customer success at RichRelevance, and has held several other customer success roles serving application development teams.

Bell continued, “Christina’s experience will enrich her team’s objective to guide customers, not only with use of the Split platform, but with ongoing best practices learned from the delivery of trillions of feature flags and hundreds of thousands of experiments to one billion users each month. I am delighted to welcome her to the team.”

Split also announced the appointment of a new member to its board of directors. Preston Smalley will take a seat previously filled by Dave Zilberman from Comcast Ventures. Smalley, also of Comcast, is vice president of product management, focused primarily on entertainment products. Smalley has a background in design and product management from previous roles at eBay and Microsoft and is an expert in helping product development teams transform themselves to be impact-driven.

Notable product enhancements

In its on-going efforts to provide engineering teams with a solution to deliver features that make a difference to customers and create positive impact for business, Split added integrations with Google Analytics, mParticle, FullStory, Amazon S3, and Amplitude during the last 12 months. The platform also now offers streaming architecture and approval flows, helping to provide teams with greater control and insight into the full release process.

These product enhancements further the overall goal of pairing the speed and reliability of feature flags with data to measure the impact of every feature. By reducing development time, mitigating release risk and quantifying impact, Split's platform frees engineering teams to solve customer and business problems.

Split was awarded two patents over the course of the past year, reflecting continued innovation and technological leadership. The patents cover feature flagging systems and performance data attribution to feature flags, both key elements of the product architecture.

User conference

To build on this customer growth, Split is hosting its first virtual user conference, Flagship 2021. The two-day event will feature more than 30 speakers from companies including Workfront, GoDaddy, Experian, Comcast, Rappi, Atlassian, ServiceNow, and Twilio.

