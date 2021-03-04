 

Hippo to Go Public in Merger with Reinvent Technology Partners Z; Company is Transforming the Home Insurance Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021   

Hippo Enterprises Inc. (“Hippo”), the home insurance group that created a new standard of care and protection for homeowners, has entered into a definitive business agreement with Reinvent Technology Partners Z (“Reinvent”) (NYSE:RTPZ), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) that takes a “venture capital at scale” approach. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be publicly traded.

Hippo: A Protective, Modern Approach to Home Insurance

Founded in 2015, Hippo’s goal is to make homes safer and better protected by taking a proactive approach designed to prevent losses. Harnessing real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services, the company is creating the first vertically integrated, end-to-end home protection and insurance platform.

Hippo’s licensed property casualty agent, Hippo Insurance Services, is a leader in the transformation of the $105 billion United States home insurance industry, digitizing the entire home insurance process in order to create lasting advantages and efficiencies across the customer lifecycle. The company built an insurance experience that is simple, modern, and proactive. Its proprietary underwriting engine leverages augmented intelligence and machine learning to prefill customer applications and accurately assess and price risk at the point of purchase, enabling accurate quotes in under a minute and purchase in just five minutes on average.

Hippo’s omni-channel distribution allows customers to buy policies however and wherever they want: online, through an agent, or with one of the company’s growing number of partners. Hippo’s coverage is designed for today’s homeowners, replacing coverage for items such as fur coats and china sets with more protection of crucial items such as home office equipment and water back-up. This modern coverage lowers the chance of its customers encountering unexpected gaps in coverage in the event of a loss.

In addition, Hippo’s industry-leading Smart Home Program is designed to help prevent events such as water damage, fires, and break-ins. The company also uses live data to anticipate and track major weather events, enabling its claims team to reach out in advance to help protect homeowners. For example, ahead of recent storms in Texas that impacted millions, Hippo reached out to customers to help them prepare for frozen pipes or water damage, offering Hippo Home Care support for live video calls to prevent and resolve any immediate DIY issues. Hippo’s intuitive and proactive protection platform is designed to reduce the likelihood of loss, while deepening its customer relationships and improving loyalty and retention.

