 

Replimune to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

04.03.2021, 14:00   

WOBURN, Mass., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic platform, today announced that members from the Replimune management team will present and host one-on-one meetings at the following three virtual investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
Date: March 9-10, 2021
Pre-Recorded Formal Presentation will be made live: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 am ET

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021
Fireside Chat Presentation Time: 9:10 am ET

33rd Annual Roth Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Presentation Time: 1:30 pm ET

A simultaneous webcast of the fireside chat presentation at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference will be available in the Investors section of Replimune’s website at www.replimune.com. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About Replimune
Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 to develop the next generation of oncolytic immune-gene therapies for the treatment of cancer. Replimune is developing novel, proprietary therapeutics intended to improve the direct cancer-killing effects of selective virus replication and the potency of the immune response to the tumor antigens released. Replimune’s Immulytic platform is designed to maximize systemic immune activation, in particular to tumor neoantigens, through robust viral-mediated immunogenic tumor cell killing and the delivery of optimal combinations of immune-activating proteins to the tumor and draining lymph nodes. The approach is expected to be highly synergistic with immune checkpoint blockade and other approaches to cancer treatment across a broad range of cancers. Replimune intends to progress these therapies rapidly through clinical development in combination with other immuno-oncology products with complementary mechanisms of action as well as in standalone indications. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

Investor Inquiries
Chris Brinzey
Westwicke, an ICR Company
339.970.2843
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries
Arleen Goldenberg
Verge Scientific Communications
917.548.1582
agoldenberg@vergescientific.com




Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Replimune to Present at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
04.02.21
Replimune Reports Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update