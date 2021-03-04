Decibel Therapeutics to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decibel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DBTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, announced today that Laurence Reid, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Decibel, will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Decibel Therapeutics website at https://ir.decibeltx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.