 

Decibel Therapeutics to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decibel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DBTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, announced today that Laurence Reid, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Decibel, will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Decibel Therapeutics website at https://ir.decibeltx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine. Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology. Decibel is leveraging its platform to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders. Decibel’s pipeline, including its lead gene therapy program, DB-OTO, to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss, is designed to deliver on our vision of a world in which the privileges of hearing and balance are available to all.

Investor Contact:
Julie Seidel
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
julie.seidel@sternir.com
212-362-1200

Media Contact:
Stephanie Simon
Ten Bridge Communications
stephanie@tenbridgecommunications.com
617-581-9333




