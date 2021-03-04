Daniel Beckles, MD, PhD, FACS, Surgical Director Heart of Transplantation and MCS at Baylor Scott & White Health Central Texas, will present an on-demand lecture on the management of fluid overload with Aquadex ultrafiltration therapy. He will discuss the morbidity and mortality issues surrounding fluid overload in patients undergoing cardiac surgery, the cardio-renal connection, and how to best manage these patients. Dr. Beckles will share best practices and real-world experience on improving patient outcomes.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, will participate in the first ERAS Cardiac Society Virtual Conference, broadcasting Live from Methodist Hospital DeBakey Center in Houston, Texas on March 5-6, 2021.

CHF Solutions will also have a virtual booth with live chat features to connect attendees directly to company representatives who can answer questions about the use of Aquadex SmartFlow in cardiac surgery and critical care applications.

“Fluid overload is extremely common after cardiac procedures and can lead to ongoing cardio-renal complications. There’s work to be done in educating providers on best practices for effectively maintaining hemodynamic stability to prevent adverse outcomes,” said Nestor Jaramillo, Jr., President and CEO of CHF Solutions. “ERAS brings together some of the smartest and brightest experts from around the globe to incite collaboration to optimize outcomes, and we’re honored Daniel Beckles, MD, PhD, FACS is able to share his experience using Aquadex to improve how fluid overloaded patients are treated.”

About CHF Solutions

