Vital Farms to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 24, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 27, 2020 on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 before market open. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.



The live conference call webcast can be accessed on the Vital Farms Investor Relations website at https://investors.vitalfarms.com under “Events.” The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.