 

Vital Farms to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 24, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 27, 2020 on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 before market open. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.

The live conference call webcast can be accessed on the Vital Farms Investor Relations website at https://investors.vitalfarms.com under “Events.” The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 16,000 stores nationwide. For more information, visit www.vitalfarms.com.

Media:
Nisha Devarajan
Nisha.Devarajan@vitalfarms.com

Investors:
Ashley DeSimone and Anna Kate Heller
ICR, Inc.
investors@vitalfarms.com




