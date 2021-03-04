Cerence and CerebrumX to Develop New Data-Enabled Use Cases, Insights and Services for the Automotive Ecosystem

Partnership unlocks new insights for OEMs to better serve drivers, introduce new business models and create new revenue streams

BURLINGTON, Mass., and PRINCETON, N.J., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, and CerebrumX , a startup using connected car data and augmented learning to maximize the value of connected vehicles, today announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership. Together, the companies will enable OEMs to create new revenue streams based on connected car data by creating new AI-powered applications, insights and services that improve the in-car experience and enhance safety and security.



Following Cerence’s strategic investment in CerebrumX alongside LG Technology Ventures, the companies will integrate CerebrumX’s Augmented Deep Learning Platform (ADLP), a real-time, cloud-based platform for car-generated data and insights, into Cerence Drive, the world’s leading technology and solutions portfolio for mobility. As cars become increasingly connected with significant data generated on a minute-by-minute basis, this integration will help both companies’ customers better leverage that data to generate value through new products, including over-the-air, usage-based add-ons; driver behavior scoring/analysis; predictive maintenance; fleet analytics and usage-based insurance.

“Cerence has long been at the forefront of providing best-in-class capabilities to our OEM customers via voice and AI-powered technologies, including Cerence Drive, an OS-agnostic platform that is already widely deployed by automakers worldwide,” said Prateek Kathpal, Chief Technology Officer, Cerence. “There are more than 50 million cars connected to the Cerence Cloud today, and our investment in and partnership with CerebrumX will enable us to leverage vehicle and driver behavior data from those cars to unlock new revenue streams and business models for OEMs. We look forward to working with CX to support the continued development of this innovative technology.”

“Companies in the automotive value chain are finally acknowledging the value derived out of connected car data, but are struggling to leverage it. OEMs and other players in the automotive ecosystem can benefit from the partnership between Cerence and CerebrumX as it will not only help in successfully developing connected car use cases but will also help them differentiate their services with their competitors,” said Frost & Sullivan Mobility Research Analyst Anubhav Grover.