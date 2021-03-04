 

Eco Innovation and Marijuana Company of America Deepen Partnership Around Supercritical Extraction Technology Through Share Exchange Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

VAN NUYS, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being and the advancement of green energy solutions, is pleased to announce the signing of a Share Exchange Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Marijuana Company of America (OTC: MCOA) (“MCOA”).

The Agreement represents the shared commitment by both companies to drive further strategic value by deepening the cooperative relationship between the two companies through a mutual investment. Board votes were unanimously in favor of the Agreement for both companies.

This Agreement follows the Company’s January 28, 2021 announcement of the signing of an exclusive license agreement with Glytech, LLC (“Glytech”) to use and market Glytech’s specialized supercritical extraction technology for bioactive compounds.

Glytech’s technology has strong application for CBD and licensed marijuana extraction and utilizes a non-CO2 solvent to extract valuable bioactive compounds from plant-based materials to create a fluid output that is superior in viscosity to the output of standard CO2-based extraction methods. The nontoxic and natural focus of this extraction methodology is in-line with ECOX’s core philosophy of promoting social well-being and environmentally friendly technology.

“We see a number of strong synergies to be gained from a deeper strategic association with MCOA and its wide distribution footprint and commercial engagement with natural wellness including hemp-based extraction,” noted Julia Otey-Raudes, President and CEO of Eco Innovation Group. “Our recent exclusive license agreement with Glytech has opened the door to an expanded range of strategic options with companies, both in the US and Canada, seeking an edge in market-leading extraction technology for products derived from CBD and licensed marijuana. This gives us exposure to a rapidly growing space while making use of our proprietary licensed technology.”

According to the Agreement, Marijuana Company of America issued $650k in MCOA common stock to Eco Innovation Group on March 1, 2021 in exchange for $650k in ECOX common stock, with the number of shares being determined by a reference price based on recent trading activity, as established in the Agreement. Please review the 8-K filing that both Company’s made with the Securities and Exchange Commission at the following links for more details: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1144169/000107997321000139/eco ...

Seite 1 von 2 Seite 2 ►


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eco Innovation and Marijuana Company of America Deepen Partnership Around Supercritical Extraction Technology Through Share Exchange Agreement VAN NUYS, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being and the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Eco Innovation Launches Social Media Presence on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
04.02.21
Eco Innovation Welcomes Robert L. Hymers III as Advisor and Strategic Consultant