 

Fortress Biotech to Participate in Four March 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (“Fortress”), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing or monetizing promising biopharmaceutical products and product candidates cost-effectively, today announced that Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in four virtual investor conferences in March 2021.

Details of the events are as follows:

  • H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference: The company’s presentation will be available for on-demand viewing on Fortress’ website beginning on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. ET and will remain available on the Events page under the News & Media section of Fortress’ website: www.fortressbiotech.com for approximately 30 days following the presentation.
  • Barclays Global Healthcare Virtual Conference: The company will present on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference.
  • Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference: The company will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 11:00 AM ET and will attend one-on-one meetings during the conference. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page under the News & Media section of Fortress’ website: www.fortressbiotech.com for approximately 30 days following the chat.
  • Oppenheimer 31st Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference: The company will present on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 10:40 a.m. ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc. (“Fortress”) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that was ranked in Deloitte’s 2019 and 2020 Technology Fast 500, annual rankings of the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech sectors, based on percentages of fiscal year revenue growth over three-year periods. Fortress is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing high-potential marketed and development-stage drugs and drug candidates. The company has five marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and over 25 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and at partners it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions. Such product candidates span six large-market areas, including oncology, rare diseases and gene therapy, which allow it to create value for shareholders. Fortress advances its diversified pipeline through a streamlined operating structure that fosters efficient drug development. The Fortress model is driven by a world-class business development team that is focused on leveraging its significant biopharmaceutical industry expertise to further expand the company’s portfolio of product opportunities. Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world’s leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, City of Hope, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. For more information, visit www.fortressbiotech.com.

