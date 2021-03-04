Fortress Biotech to Participate in Four March 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference: The company’s presentation will be available for on-demand viewing on Fortress’ website beginning on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. ET and will remain available on the Events page under the News & Media section of Fortress’ website: www.fortressbiotech.com for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

Barclays Global Healthcare Virtual Conference: The company will present on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Virtual 33 rd Annual ROTH Conference: The company will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 11:00 AM ET and will attend one-on-one meetings during the conference. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page under the News & Media section of Fortress’ website: www.fortressbiotech.com for approximately 30 days following the chat.

Oppenheimer 31st Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference: The company will present on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 10:40 a.m. ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (“Fortress”) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that was ranked in Deloitte’s 2019 and 2020 Technology Fast 500, annual rankings of the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech sectors, based on percentages of fiscal year revenue growth over three-year periods. Fortress is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing high-potential marketed and development-stage drugs and drug candidates. The company has five marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and over 25 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and at partners it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions. Such product candidates span six large-market areas, including oncology, rare diseases and gene therapy, which allow it to create value for shareholders. Fortress advances its diversified pipeline through a streamlined operating structure that fosters efficient drug development. The Fortress model is driven by a world-class business development team that is focused on leveraging its significant biopharmaceutical industry expertise to further expand the company’s portfolio of product opportunities. Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world’s leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, City of Hope, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. For more information, visit www.fortressbiotech.com.