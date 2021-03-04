Beam Global Adds to Growing List of Utility Customers

Several large utilities have issued net-zero emissions plans. For example, Duke Energy, the largest electricity generator in the country, and Michigan-based DTE Energy have pledged to be at net-zero emissions by 2050. Southern Company, headquartered in Atlanta, is aiming for “low to no carbon” by mid-century. And PSEG, based in New Jersey, says it will cut its carbon 80 percent from 2005 levels by 2046, with “a vision” of net zero by 2050. Utilities are looking at emerging solutions to reduce their carbon footprints while addressing resiliency. Beam Global’s solar-powered EV charging and emergency power products provide a valuable tool towards utility’s long-term plans.

SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that a sixth utility has purchased an EV ARC 2020 system to provide sustainable off-grid EV charging for a pilot program aimed at assessing solutions for current and future needs. The California based utility joins Beam customers Baltimore Gas & Electric (BG&E), San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), Southern Company/Georgia Power, Silicon Valley Power and Exelon Corporation.

“We don’t compete with utilities, we provide them with another tool to execute on their mission to deliver clean, sustainable and reliable electricity to their customers,” said Beam Global CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “All of our products are capable of operating either independent of the grid or connected to it. As each of us becomes increasingly reliant upon electricity, especially with EV adoption, Beam products provide utilities with a rapidly deployed solution which enhances grid stability and meets their sustainability and resiliency goals. Utilities plan far into the future and tread carefully where new technologies are concerned as we have seen with the pilot stage deployments of EV ARC to date. We are very confident in the efficacy of our products and happy to be adding to our growing list of utility customers. We see them as a significant source of future growth.”

On January 14, 2021 the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) passed a decision that includes a newly structured rate schedule for microgrids. Beam Global’s products qualify as microgrids. The Company views the CPUC decision as an important step towards increased adoption of off-grid technologies by utilities.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines with BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/ , LinkedIn , YouTube and Twitter .

