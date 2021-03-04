 

Oncocyte Announces Agreement with MultiPlan Network, Expanding Patient Access to DetermaRx

Agreement adds access for 60 million covered lives at a negotiated price in line with CMS pricing for the test

IRVINE, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, has signed an agreement with MultiPlan to participate in its networks. Through this agreement DetermaRx will now be available to those consumers with access to the PHCS and MultiPlan Network, MultiPlan’s national primary and complementary networks, at a pre-negotiated price per test. With more than one million healthcare providers participating in these networks and 60 million health plan members having access to MultiPlan’s services, this agreement significantly broadens the accessibility of Oncocyte’s proprietary treatment stratification test that identifies lung cancer patients with early stage non-squamous NSCLC who may benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy.

“Our agreement with MultiPlan underscores the recognition by the healthcare community of the important role DetermaRx plays in identifying lung cancer patients who are at high risk of recurrence, and whose survival rates can greatly benefit from receiving timely treatment,” said Padma Sundar, Chief Commercial Officer of Oncocyte. “MultiPlan’s partnership with hundreds of healthcare payors, along with its vast group of providers and plan members, will enable significantly expanded access to DetermaRx.”

About MultiPlan
MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, dental, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.us.

About Oncocyte Corporation
Oncocyte is a molecular diagnostics company whose mission is to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum. The Company, through its proprietary tests and pharmaceutical services business, aims to help save lives and improve outcomes by accelerating and optimizing the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company’s tests and services present multiple opportunities to advance cancer care while also driving revenue growth for the Company. Oncocyte recently launched DetermaRx, a test that identifies early-stage lung cancer patients who are at high risk for cancer recurrence post-resection and predicts benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. Oncocyte has also launched DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, as a research use only tool for pharmaceutical and academic clinical trials. To complement DetermaIO, the company anticipates launching DetermaTx, a test to assess mutational status of a tumor to help identify the appropriate targeted therapy, in the second half of 2021. The Company previously announced its planned acquisition of Chronix Biomedical Inc. and its TheraSure CNI Monitor test, and also plans to continue with the development of DetermaMx as the Company seeks to expand into the blood-based monitoring market. Oncocyte’s pharmaceutical services provide pharmaceutical companies who are developing new cancer treatments a full suite of molecular testing services to support the drug development process.

03.03.21
Oncocyte to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 16
25.02.21
Oncocyte Closes Second Investment In Razor Genomics to Complete Acquisition
23.02.21
Oncocyte to Begin Trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on March 8, 2021
16.02.21
Oncocyte to Participate in Fireside Chat at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference
09.02.21
Oncocyte Announces Closing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
05.02.21
Oncocyte Announces Pricing of $35 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
04.02.21
Oncocyte Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

