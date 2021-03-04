Oncocyte Announces Agreement with MultiPlan Network, Expanding Patient Access to DetermaRx

Agreement adds access for 60 million covered lives at a negotiated price in line with CMS pricing for the test

IRVINE, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, has signed an agreement with MultiPlan to participate in its networks. Through this agreement DetermaRx will now be available to those consumers with access to the PHCS and MultiPlan Network, MultiPlan’s national primary and complementary networks, at a pre-negotiated price per test. With more than one million healthcare providers participating in these networks and 60 million health plan members having access to MultiPlan’s services, this agreement significantly broadens the accessibility of Oncocyte’s proprietary treatment stratification test that identifies lung cancer patients with early stage non-squamous NSCLC who may benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy.



“Our agreement with MultiPlan underscores the recognition by the healthcare community of the important role DetermaRx plays in identifying lung cancer patients who are at high risk of recurrence, and whose survival rates can greatly benefit from receiving timely treatment,” said Padma Sundar, Chief Commercial Officer of Oncocyte. “MultiPlan’s partnership with hundreds of healthcare payors, along with its vast group of providers and plan members, will enable significantly expanded access to DetermaRx.”