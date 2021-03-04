 

Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America Inc., Discusses Potential of Recent Developments in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 14:00  |  40   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a new interview with the Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America Inc. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC: MCOA), an innovative hemp corporation. The interview focusses on the buildout of the new eCommerce sales model, the rebranding initiative that will emphasize the Company’s promotion of a healthy lifestyle, emphasizing mental and physical wellness, through its hempSMART CBD products, upcoming global expansion which is now bolstered with the signing of a non-exclusive logistics and distribution agreement with Fulfillment.com, an award-winning order fulfillment company serving high-volume national and global ecommerce brands, and more.

While updating investors on the recent moves and the goals for the Company in 2021, Quintero tells Smith, “We have made great strides towards reducing our overall debt and overhead. Our new eCommerce platform emphasizes a leaner model with larger margins. More than that, we are maturing as a Company. We want to enrich the lives of our customers and our shareholders. We want to build a community that holds everyone in high regard. The global pandemic has isolated people. However, through our updated and enhanced social platforms we are reaching to let everyone know that you are not alone, and we are in this together.”

Quintero discusses how MCOA’s share exchange program with Cannabis Global Inc. (OTC: CBGL) has strengthened both companies’ balance sheets, as well as their ability to gain greater market traction and expand operations. That is just the beginning Quintero stresses, “It is more than just a share exchange. It is each company leveraging their core competencies to bring out the best for our shareholders. That is why I am so excited about the work we have launched with Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being, and the advancement of green energy solutions. We have strong synergies with ECOX and look forward to leveraging their recently acquired exclusive rights to a disruptive solution that holds the potential to upend traditional sourcing methods for extraction from medicinal plants and flowers for the holistic, cosmetics, and food markets.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America Inc., Discusses Potential of Recent Developments in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com AUSTIN, Texas, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a new interview with the Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America Inc. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC: MCOA), an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Marijuana Company of America Inc. Announces International Logistics and Distribution Agreement for hempSMART CBD Products
19.02.21
Marijuana Company of America Announces Rebranding of hempSMART CBD Products to Promote Mental and Physical Wellness
11.02.21
Marijuana Company of America Applauds Hemp Feed Coalition’s Request for Federal Approval of Hemp as Animal Feed Ingredient