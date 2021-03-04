Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America Inc., Discusses Potential of Recent Developments in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a new interview with the Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America Inc. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC: MCOA), an innovative hemp corporation. The interview focusses on the buildout of the new eCommerce sales model, the rebranding initiative that will emphasize the Company’s promotion of a healthy lifestyle, emphasizing mental and physical wellness, through its hempSMART CBD products, upcoming global expansion which is now bolstered with the signing of a non-exclusive logistics and distribution agreement with Fulfillment.com, an award-winning order fulfillment company serving high-volume national and global ecommerce brands, and more.



While updating investors on the recent moves and the goals for the Company in 2021, Quintero tells Smith, “We have made great strides towards reducing our overall debt and overhead. Our new eCommerce platform emphasizes a leaner model with larger margins. More than that, we are maturing as a Company. We want to enrich the lives of our customers and our shareholders. We want to build a community that holds everyone in high regard. The global pandemic has isolated people. However, through our updated and enhanced social platforms we are reaching to let everyone know that you are not alone, and we are in this together.”

Quintero discusses how MCOA’s share exchange program with Cannabis Global Inc. (OTC: CBGL) has strengthened both companies’ balance sheets, as well as their ability to gain greater market traction and expand operations. That is just the beginning Quintero stresses, “It is more than just a share exchange. It is each company leveraging their core competencies to bring out the best for our shareholders. That is why I am so excited about the work we have launched with Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being, and the advancement of green energy solutions. We have strong synergies with ECOX and look forward to leveraging their recently acquired exclusive rights to a disruptive solution that holds the potential to upend traditional sourcing methods for extraction from medicinal plants and flowers for the holistic, cosmetics, and food markets.”