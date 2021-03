BrewBilt Orders for 1st Quarter Exceed $3.1M and $125M Strategic Partnership With BrewBilt Brewing Company

Jef Lewis, Chairman and CEO, stated, “Today is a historical event with BrewBilt Manufacturing. The company reports $3.1M in 1st quarter revenue, with $17M in pending orders, and growing. We have opened markets in Korea, Finland, and various parts of North America. We have millions of following globally, and the company continues to snow-ball its products and growth across the craft brew world of beer drinkers.”

Mr. Lewis further stated, “More important is that we have a strategic partnership with BrewBilt Brewing Company (Florida Corporation). This company is a reorganization of another public company, symbols SIML, and will be filing the PRE14C this month as a part of reorganization to build the brewery. SIML has purchased the facility, and the brewing facility will be licensed and in operation by summer-2021. The strategic partnership will allow revenue capture for customers who want to build a brewery and customers seeking a contract brewery to make craft beer. Both companies will cross pollinate marketing and sales. Projected beer sales are $25M-$125M over the next 36 months. Projected revenue for building brewery systems is projected to be $250M over the next 48 months.”

The company continues to repurchase stock up to $5M by 12/31/2021. Further, as a part of the SEC changes with Rule-144, the company has filed the Registration-A to avoid any toxic convertible note funding and to be compliant with its Broker-Dealer with any future funding needs under the Registration-A Offering. The company will self-fund future operations.

Watch Video Success Stories:

Who is Jef Lewis: https://www.brewbilt.com/meet-the-chairman

Visit Our Breweries: https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=eAtMrDj7PYA&feature=y ...

ABOUT BREWBILT: (www.brewbilt.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis and hemp industries using “Best in Class” American made components integrated with stainless steel processing vessels using only American made steel. Founded in 2014, the company began in a backyard shop by Jef Lewis with a vision of creating a profitable company in “Rural America”. BrewBilt has built a solid foundation by having strong relationships with local suppliers of raw materials, equipment and services in California, an aggressive referral network of satisfied customers nationwide, and an Advisory Board consisting of successful business leaders that provide valuable product feedback and business expertise to management. The craft brewing & spirits industries continue to grow worldwide. California is where craft brewing began and now has over 900 operating breweries – being centrally located in this booming market was a large draw for BrewBilt to locate its manufacturing facility in the Sierra foothills. All BrewBilt products are designed and fabricated as “food grade” quality which enables the company to build vessels for food & beverage processing. More important, the company has been building systems that are pharmaceutical grade for clients involved in distillation for the cannabis and hemp industries over the past 36 months, thus making the revenue potential much greater.