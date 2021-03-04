 

Skillful Craftsman Announces Board Changes

WUXI, China, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“the Company” or “Skillful Craftsman”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services, today announced that Mr. Steven Yuan Ning Sim has been appointed as the successor to Ms. Teoh Chun Hiah to serve as a director on the Board, member of the Audit Committee and Chairperson of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, effective on March 3, 2021. Ms. Teoh Chun Hiah resigned from her roles in the Company on February 17, 2021 due to personal reasons.

Mr. Steven Yuan Ning Sim serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PT), an independent technology company enabling financial services in China since October 2016. Mr. Sim has over 15 years of audit and financial management experience. Previously, Mr. Sim served as Vice President of finance at Sohu.com Inc. from 2014 to 2016. From 2011 to 2014, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Leyou Inc., a leading multi-channel baby and maternity product platform in China. Mr. Sim served in various capacities at leading public accounting firms including Deloitte & Touche in Beijing, KPMG Europe LLP in London, and Ernst & Young and BDO Raffles in Singapore between 2001 and 2010. Mr. Sim obtained his bachelor’s degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brooks University in 2002 and his MBA degree from European Institute of Business Administration (INSEAD) in 2010. Mr. Sim is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).  

Mr. Xiaofeng Gao, Chairman and CEO of Skillful Craftsman, commented, “We are greatly thankful for Ms. Teoh Chun Hiah's services and significant contributions to the Company during our IPO process and we wish the best in her future endeavors. At the same time, the Board and the Company warmly welcome Mr. Steven Yuan Ning Sim and are confident that his demonstrated expertise, extensive experience and deep insight in the capital markets will be invaluable to the Company. We believe that Mr. Sim will continue to drive the Company to the next level of success.”

About Skillful Craftsman

Skillful Craftsman is an education technology company that provides interactive online vocational training and virtual simulation experimental training courses. The Company began operations in Wuxi, China in 2013 and is a key supporter for China education reform and development for labor employment. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had 75.5 million total registered members, of which 3.28 million are fee-paying members. For more information, please visit: ir.kingwayup.com

