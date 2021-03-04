 

Notice to Annual General Meeting; Proposals of the Board of Directors

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, MARCH 4, 2021, 3.00 PM

 

Notice to Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given to the shareholders of QPR Software Plc that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday March 25, 2021 starting at 1:00 p.m. at the Company's headquarters Huopalahdentie 24, 00350 Helsinki, Finland. Participation and exercise of shareholder rights in the Meeting is possible only by way of proxy representation, by submitting counterproposals and asking questions in advance in accordance with the instructions given in this notice and otherwise by the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved on extraordinary measures pursuant to the temporary legislation approved by the Finnish Parliament. In order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting will be held without shareholders’ presence at the Meeting venue. This is necessary in order to ensure the health and safety of the shareholders, employees and other stakeholders of the Company as well as to organize the Meeting in a predictable way allowing equal means for shareholders to participate while also ensuring compliance with the current restrictions set by the authorities. For these reasons, shareholders can participate in the Meeting only by using their rights by way of proxy representation, by submitting counterproposals and asking questions in advance. Further instructions can be found below in this notice in section C Instructions for the participants of the Annual General Meeting.

The management of the Company and the Auditor will not attend the Meeting, there will be no addresses by the Board or management at the Meeting and no webcast will be provided.

 

A. THE FOLLOWING MATTERS WILL BE ADDRESSED AT THE MEETING           

1. Opening of the Meeting

2. Matters of order for the Meeting

The Chair of the Meeting will be Kalle Kyläkallio, attorney-at-law. In case Kalle Kyläkallio would not be able to act as the Chair of the Meeting for a weighty reason, the Board of Directors will name another person it deems most suitable to act as the Chair.

3. Election of a person to confirm the minutes and a person to verify the counting of votes

The person to confirm the minutes and to verify the counting of votes will be Teemu Lehto. In case Teemu Lehto would not be able to act as the person to confirm the minutes and to verify the counting of votes for a weighty reason, the Board of Directors will name another person it deems most suitable to act in that role.

