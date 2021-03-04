Gentherm to Participate in Virtual Baird 2021 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference

NORTHVILLE, Mich., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that Phil Eyler, President and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Baird 2021 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The presentation will begin at 9:50 am (ET).

There will be a live webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available for 45 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm’s website at: www.gentherm.com.