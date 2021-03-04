 

Verizon launches Verizon Frontline with pro basketball partnerships

  • Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology built for first responders, will be introduced Sunday during pro basketball’s big game
  • Professional basketball teams have partnered with Verizon Frontline to honor first responders, helping deliver free meals to frontline workers from small-business restaurants in teams’ hometowns
  • Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, along with other professional basketball players, will join first responders in an online gaming experience, hosted on Twitch
  • Verizon Frontline is working with The Leary Firefighters Foundation in support of its mission to fund equipment, vehicles, education, training and technology for firefighters nationwide.

ATLANTA, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When seconds count and lives are on the line, first responders, frontline workers and public safety professionals want to know that what they carry on their belts, in their vehicles and in the palms of their hands are the most reliable and advanced technologies to help them improve their response and save lives.

Verizon Frontline (www.verizon.com/frontline) is the advanced network and technology that has been built for first responders – developed over nearly three decades of partnership with public safety – to meet their unique needs. From network priority and preemption and a commitment to real interoperability, to developing and delivering the most innovative product roadmap, Verizon Frontline is built on America’s most reliable 4G LTE network, and will be able to harness the transformative power of 5G*.

“First responders have been tested over the past year in ways no one could have imagined — from the COVID-19 pandemic to epic weather events and wildfires,” said Andrés Irlando, senior vice president and president, public sector at Verizon. “Verizon Frontline marks our continued support of and commitment to all first responders to provide the advanced and purpose-built technologies they need to help save lives and keep their communities safe.”

Verizon Frontline and basketball stars join forces to deliver meals to frontline workers and participate in an online gaming livestream

Basketball stars from across the league, including Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, and several teams like the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards, have signed on to support a series of activities to honor first responder organizations and the work they do every day.

