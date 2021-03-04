 

Kratos Awarded $8.9 Million Contract for CH-47F Chinook Maintenance Training Systems Enhancements

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it has received an $8.9 million subcontract to upgrade four Kratos CH-47F Chinook Avionics Trainers (CATs) and two Kratos CH-47F Maintenance Blended Reconfigurable Aviation Trainers (MBRATs) located at the U.S. Army's 128th Aviation Brigade in Ft. Eustis, Virginia.

Kratos will upgrade the trainers’ multiple avionics systems and aircraft survivability equipment to ensure concurrency of the simulators to the latest CH-47F configuration.  The work will be performed under a subcontract to USfalcon, Inc. under its OASIS Pool 6 contract.

The CH-47F CAT is a High-Fidelity Hands-On-Training System (HOTS) that provides full-task training through simulation of all avionics in an integrated configuration within a high-fidelity physical environment. The CAT replicates the aircraft interior and exterior environments with a simulation of all replaceable modular components along with the required test, measuring and diagnostic equipment.

“The maintenance of the CH-47F is critical to Army readiness," said Jose Diaz, Senior Vice President of Kratos Training Solutions. “The MBRAT provides student training through simulation of the CH-47F cockpit on multiple touch screen monitors. It blends a high-fidelity virtual environment, physical attributes and spatial physical awareness with established CH-47F simulation software. These upgrades will ensure the concurrency of the CH-47F MBRATs and CATs avionics, flight control and survivability systems with those of the CH-47F.”

Kratos develops advanced, cost effective training solutions for U.S. and allied forces that enhance warfighter readiness and survivability. Kratos is driving innovation in military simulation and training programs by integrating the latest immersive technologies with its Common Open Architecture content development process and advanced simulation systems for air, ground, maritime and soon space domains.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 27, 2020, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:
Yolanda White
858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:
877-934-4687
investor@kratosdefense.com




