Nemaura Medical Appoints Industry Veteran Alistair Longmuir as Advisor on Global Product Manufacture Strategy

“Ally’s work in the medical device field make him a vital addition to the Nemaura team as we build our commercial manufacturing partnerships. His extensive experience in the methodologies of R&D, manufacturing and deep industry insight will help serve to guide us as we continue to improve upon our current offerings and expand into new areas. We look forward to his leadership and guidance as we continue to round out our leadership team,” said Faz Chowdhury, Ph.D., Nemaura’s CEO.

Loughborough, England, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announces the appointment of industry stalwart Alistair Longmuir as an advisor for their global product manufacture strategy.

Mr. Longmuir has over 30 Years engineering experience in the fields of in vitro diagnostics, automotive, smartcard applications and military systems. Prior to joining the Nemaura Medical team, Ally was at Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Lifescan for a total of 16 years, where he was Director of R&D with responsibility for the strategic leadership of LifeScan’s blood glucose monitoring development . With the divestiture of Lifescan from J&J, during that time, Ally continued strategic leadership of IVD blood glucose platforms, shaped the new R&D devices organization delivering high quality and cost-efficient products, driving product strategy, innovation and external partnerships.

Through his time at LifeScan, he built a wealth of specialist knowledge in the full end-to-end development of medical devices & products demonstrated by the many products he has launched in North America, LATAM, EMEA, APAC delivering multi-million-dollar revenue with FDA, CE and other global certifications. He has a proven track record in the delivery of connected medical devices, launching multiple products on a global scale, used by over 20million patients on a daily basis.

Mr. Longmuir has several patents related to diabetes monitoring and has presented to the U.S. FDA on blood glucose meter development and manufacturing as part of their internal auditor teaching program.

He has a BSc (Hons) in Electronics and Software Engineering earned at the Open University.

“Nemaura has a cutting-edge approach to diabetes care and has demonstrated that the combination of behavioral modification and a wearable, disposable device to closely monitor glucose trends may make a significant difference in the lives of those with diabetes and pre-diabetes. I’m looking forward to integrating with the team and helping the company achieve these goals,” added Mr. Langmuir.