Pharvaris to Participate in BioCapital Europe

ZUG, Switzerland, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications, today announced that Berndt Modig, chief executive officer and co-founder of Pharvaris, will participate in BioCapital Europe, to be held virtually on March 11, 2021.



Participation Details:

Title: “Shaping the New Biotech Reality – Key Lessons from COVID” Panel Presentation

Date/Time: March 10, 2021, 18:30 CET (12:30 p.m. EST)