 

Kartoon Channel! Expands Distribution With Launch of Digital Linear Channel for Ad-Supported Scheduled Viewing Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 14:00  |  55   |   |   

Kartoon Channel! Now Streaming Free Scheduled Programming 24/7

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its mission of providing family-friendly ‘content with a purpose’ anytime, anywhere, Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GNUS), a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, today announced the further expansion of distribution for its Kartoon Channel! platform with the launch of a linear streaming channel, also known as Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST).

The new FAST channel provides scheduled programs 24 hours per day, seven days a week, in addition to the current on-demand animated content available for free through Kartoon Channel! The scheduled linear programming is featured prominently on the Kartoon Channel! home page, as well as the Apple and Android mobile and connected TV apps, and on Amazon Fire, Samsung Connected TVs, LG Connected TVs, and Roku.

“Since we launched Kartoon Channel! less than a year ago, we have consistently expanded distribution, now available in over 100M U.S. television households, and we are continuing to build the channel offering with this latest FAST channel launch to both increase consumer and shareholder value,” commented Jon Ollwerther, General Manager of Kartoon Channel! & EVP of Global Business Development at Genius Brands. “It might sound counterintuitive in an on-demand world, but FAST channels, are one of the fastest growing technologies in the streaming world because they help kids discover new content and remove the sometimes overwhelming number content choices. As soon as kids and families open the Kartoon Channel! App, they will be viewing a carefully curated TV schedule, but this will not interrupt the existing Kartoon Channel! on-demand experience. Additionally, with the FAST channel, we also have the ability to embed advertising as a new revenue stream and, like everything on Kartoon Channel!, it will be safe for kids.”

About Kartoon Channel!
Available everywhere and anywhere kids are today, Genius Brands International’s digital network, Kartoon Channel!, is a family entertainment destination that delivers enduring childhood moments of humor, adventure, and discovery. Delivering 1000’s of episodes of carefully curated free family-friendly content, the channel features animated classics for little kids, including The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, Babar, Mello Dees, Super Simple Songs and Baby Genius, and hit content for bigger kids, such as Pac-Man, Angry Birds, Yu-Gi-Oh and Bakugan, to original programming like Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, premiering in spring 2021 and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, KC! Pop Quiz coming in 2021, and Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal for 2022. Additionally, the channel launched in March 2021 ‘Family Friendly Fun Nights,’ featuring hit Scooby-Doo! animated features and more! Kartoon Channel! also offers STEM-based content through its Kartoon Classroom!, including Baby Einstein, Lil Doc, Counting with Earl and More. Look for the Kartoon Channel! on Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android TV, Android Mobile, Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, and streaming via KartoonChannel.com, as well as accessible via Samsung Smart TVs, and now LGTVs.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kartoon Channel! Expands Distribution With Launch of Digital Linear Channel for Ad-Supported Scheduled Viewing Experience Kartoon Channel! Now Streaming Free Scheduled Programming 24/7BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Continuing its mission of providing family-friendly ‘content with a purpose’ anytime, anywhere, Genius Brands International, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Genius Brands International Issues CEO Newsletter
02.03.21
Genius Brands International’s Kartoon Channel! to Stream Weekly “Friday Family Fun Films” Featuring Five “Scooby-Doo” Animated Films, “Stan Lee’s Mighty 7” and Others, Starting March 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
38
Genius Brands International Inc - WOW !!!