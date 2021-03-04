Kartoon Channel! Expands Distribution With Launch of Digital Linear Channel for Ad-Supported Scheduled Viewing Experience

The new FAST channel provides scheduled programs 24 hours per day, seven days a week, in addition to the current on-demand animated content available for free through Kartoon Channel! The scheduled linear programming is featured prominently on the Kartoon Channel! home page , as well as the Apple and Android mobile and connected TV apps, and on Amazon Fire, Samsung Connected TVs, LG Connected TVs, and Roku .

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its mission of providing family-friendly ‘content with a purpose’ anytime, anywhere, Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GNUS), a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, today announced the further expansion of distribution for its Kartoon Channel! platform with the launch of a linear streaming channel, also known as Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST).

“Since we launched Kartoon Channel! less than a year ago, we have consistently expanded distribution, now available in over 100M U.S. television households, and we are continuing to build the channel offering with this latest FAST channel launch to both increase consumer and shareholder value,” commented Jon Ollwerther, General Manager of Kartoon Channel! & EVP of Global Business Development at Genius Brands. “It might sound counterintuitive in an on-demand world, but FAST channels, are one of the fastest growing technologies in the streaming world because they help kids discover new content and remove the sometimes overwhelming number content choices. As soon as kids and families open the Kartoon Channel! App, they will be viewing a carefully curated TV schedule, but this will not interrupt the existing Kartoon Channel! on-demand experience. Additionally, with the FAST channel, we also have the ability to embed advertising as a new revenue stream and, like everything on Kartoon Channel!, it will be safe for kids.”

About Kartoon Channel!

Available everywhere and anywhere kids are today, Genius Brands International’s digital network, Kartoon Channel!, is a family entertainment destination that delivers enduring childhood moments of humor, adventure, and discovery. Delivering 1000’s of episodes of carefully curated free family-friendly content, the channel features animated classics for little kids, including The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, Babar, Mello Dees, Super Simple Songs and Baby Genius, and hit content for bigger kids, such as Pac-Man, Angry Birds, Yu-Gi-Oh and Bakugan, to original programming like Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, premiering in spring 2021 and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, KC! Pop Quiz coming in 2021, and Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal for 2022. Additionally, the channel launched in March 2021 ‘Family Friendly Fun Nights,’ featuring hit Scooby-Doo! animated features and more! Kartoon Channel! also offers STEM-based content through its Kartoon Classroom!, including Baby Einstein, Lil Doc, Counting with Earl and More. Look for the Kartoon Channel! on Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android TV, Android Mobile, Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, and streaming via KartoonChannel.com, as well as accessible via Samsung Smart TVs, and now LGTVs.