 

Herborium Group Inc. Skin Health Products to Enter $250 Million Pacific Asian Market

Unique Acne Treatment AcnEase to Target Half a Billion Consumers

Houston, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  March 4, 2021 Houston, Texas. Herborium Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBRM),  www.Herborium.com, www.acnease.com a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of proprietary, all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics) and interactive advanced content targeting dermatological concerns including  acne, oily skin, acne scars,  Rosacea and skin aging and health , as well as other health and wellness concerns, is happy to announce its unique herbal acne treatment -AcnEase to enter the fastest growing Asia Pacific market.

As the global dietary supplements market is poised to grow by $26.7 billion during the period spanning 2020-2024, the major shift lies in where this growth will come from. In 2017, 31% of the world’s consumer disposable income originates from Asia. By 2030, Asia is expected to add an additional USD12 trillion in disposable income, which is almost 55% of the global increment. The Asian skincare market is expected to grow by 6% by 2022. South East Asia also has a high percent of the young people between 15-24 year of age that constitute the most promising target market for AcnEase. This market, across the region but excluding India and Russia but including Australia, is about 0.5 billion individuals. Targeting just 0.5% of this population with a minimal sales of 5 bottles a year and the 75% price reduction in comparison to US market, provides for the estimated market potential of $250 Million.

To harness this opportunity, Herborium signed a distribution agreement with Phinix Global Pte. Ltd. (“Phinix”).  Phinix Global Pte. Ltd. is a part of GPS Alliance Holdings Limited (AU:GPS) which is listed on the Sydney Stock Exchange. GPS has extensive reach throughout South East Asia .  We expect the sales of AcnEase to commence in South East Asia in early 3rd quarter of 2021. In addition to marketing and distributing Herborium’s products Herborium and GPS are presently discussing additional partnership to foster Herborium stronger presence in South East Asia and possibly – the company presence on South East Asia capital markets.

About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc. is a botanical therapeutics company that develops, licenses and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company’s business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements).  The Company uses clinical validation,  a proactive regulatory strategy and a innovative , interactive content to establish and maintain a differential advantage.  Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce. For more information, please visit www.herborium.com, www.acnease.com , www.acnease.fr,   and www.acnease.eu    

Safe Harbor Statement:  This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Herborium Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties.  The Company's actual future results could materially differ from those discussed.   The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward looking statements be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Wertpapier


