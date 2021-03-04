 

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 18, 2021

RARITAN, N.J., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: OCDX), one of the world’s largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies dedicated to transforming patient care, today announced it will report results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 ended January 3, 2021, after the market close on March 18, 2021.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will hold a conference call the same day at 5:00pm ET to discuss the results.

Interested parties can access the call and accompanying presentation on the “Investors” portion of the Company’s website at https://ir.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com/. Presentation materials will also be posted to the “Investors” portion of the website at the time of the call. Those unable to access the webcast may join the call via phone by dialing (833) 362-0203 (domestic) or (914) 987-7672 (international) and entering Conference ID number 2363936.

A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the “Investors” portion of the Company’s website, under the “Events” section.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Nasdaq: OCDX) is one of the world’s largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies dedicated to transforming patient care.

More than 800,000 patients across the world are impacted by Ortho’s tests each day. Because Every Test is a Life, Ortho provides hospitals, hospital networks, clinical laboratories and blood banks around the world with innovative technology and tools to ensure test results are fast, accurate, and reliable. Ortho's customized solutions enhance clinical outcomes, improve efficiency, overcome lab staffing challenges and reduce costs.

From launching the first product to determine Rh+ or Rh- blood type, developing the world’s first tests for the detection of antibodies against HIV and hepatitis C, introducing patented dry-slide technology and marketing the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized high-volume antibody and antigen tests for COVID-19, Ortho has been a pioneering leader in the IVD space for over 80 years.

The company is powered by Ortho Care, an award-winning, holistic service and support program that ensures best-in-class technical, field and remote service and inventory support to laboratories in more than 130 countries and territories around the globe.

For more information, visit Ortho’s website or social media channels: LinkedInTwitterFacebook and YouTube

Investors:

IR@orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com

Media:

media@orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com




