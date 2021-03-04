Worksport Receives over US$2.3 Million to date from Exercised Warrants

TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) (or the “Company”) is announcing that following the success of their previously oversubscribed Regulation-A public offering , the Company has received over US$2,300,000 from investors who have exercised their warrants. Having close to 20% of outstanding warrants exercised in such short order following the closeout of the offering again signals the strong interest and support from Worksport’s dedicated investors and shareholders alike.

“We would like to take this second opportunity to again express our sincere gratitude by thanking those who invested, continue to share our vision of a bright future, and managed to exercise their warrants in a quick turnaround,” said Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. “We are in the midst of a major growth period for the Company as we continue to receive this additional working capital that will all but ensure the realization of both the TerraVis tonneau cover system and its allied TerraVis COR mobile energy storage system to market. As was stated earlier this week , the Company is deep in discussions with high profile market players as strategic means for rapid & sustainable growth. Worksport has a myriad of amazing developments in the works and will be updating shareholders on several projects as they become material.”

Investors are reminded that they may redeem their warrants anytime within a period of 12 months from the time of their investment at a price of 20 cents ($0.20) per share. Worksport strongly encourages investors to exercise their warrants before they expire, especially as they are currently in the money as of the time of this writing. Warrant redemption can be executed directly with Worksport by emailing the completed warrant redemption form (previously emailed to them) to Faran Ali at fali@worksport.com . They may also call 1 (888) 506-2013 or (917) 793-1634 for assistance through the process.