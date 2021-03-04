 

Catalyst Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Operating & Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 14:00  |  49   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) today announced its operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ending December 31, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

"The past year was transformational for Catalyst. We expanded our complement pipeline, introducing an enhanced complement factor I (CFI) development candidate CB 4332, announced a classical pathway regulator of C4b program, and received Fast Track designation for MarzAA," said Nassim Usman, Ph.D., president, and chief executive officer of Catalyst. "Our year-end cash plus the net proceeds from our January financing provide a total of over $130.0 million in capital to achieve several value building milestones, including executing on our two MarzAA clinical trials, initiating an observational trial for CB 4332, and continuing to deepen our pipeline with additional drug candidates in our complement portfolio."

Recent Milestones

  • Marzeptacog alfa (activated) – MarzAA:  The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track Designation for Marzeptacog alfa (activated) – or MarzAA, the Company's subcutaneously (SQ) administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa (FVIIa) for the treatment of episodic bleeding in subjects with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors. The Company also presented a poster at the Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting in December 2020. Linda Neuman, MD, vice president of clinical development, presented the rationale and design of the Crimson 1 (MAA-304) Phase 3 study.
     
  • Systemic Complement Regulator Program:  In December 2020, the Catalyst team hosted a research and development meeting on the Company's first subcutaneously dosed systemic complement development candidate, CB 4332, an extended half-life CFI, and a C4b degrader program that targets classical complement disorders. Catalyst is leveraging its proprietary protease engineering platform expertise to develop several proteases that regulate the complement cascade that can be applied to treat many diseases.
     
  • Completed a $52.8 million financing:  Catalyst raised approximately $52.8 million in gross proceeds during the first quarter of 2021, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, in a total offering of 9,185,000 shares of its common stock. Net proceeds from the offering were approximately $49.3 million. Cash, cash equivalents and investments, as of December 31, 2020 were $81.9 million.

Expected Near-Term Milestones                

  • MarzAA:
     
    • Initiate and enroll the Crimson 1 Phase 3 open-label trial evaluating the efficacy of SQ MarzAA to treat episodic bleeding in individuals with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors;
       
    • Initiate and enroll a Phase 1/2 trial (MAA 202) in FVII Deficiency, Glanzmann Thrombasthenia, and Hemlibra patients;
       
    • Submit the first Crimson 1 report to the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB).
       
  • Systemic Complement Program:
     
    • Commence enrollment of an observational trial in mid-2021 assessing CFI activity and genotype in patients who have diseases associated with CFI deficiency to identify those who would benefit from CB 4332 treatment.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results and Financial Highlights

  • Cash, cash equivalents and investments, as of December 31, 2020 were $81.9 million. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company completed equity financing raising approximately $49.3 million in net proceeds.
     
  • Research and development expense for the three-months and year-ended December 31, 2020 was $14.6 million and $53.0 million, respectively, compared with $10.8 million and $43.9 million for the prior year periods, respectively. The increase was due primarily to an increase in personnel-related costs, pre-clinical research and facilities costs, partially offset by a decrease in clinical manufacturing costs.

  • General and administrative expense for the three-months and year-ended December 31, 2020 was $4.3 million and $16.2 million, respectively, compared with $3.2 million and $13.4 million for the prior year periods, respectively. The increase was due primarily to an increase in professional services and personnel-related costs.
     
  • Interest and other income, net, for the three-months and year-ended December 31, 2020 was ($0.1) million and $1.1 million, respectively, compared with $0.4 million and $2.1 million for the prior year periods, respectively.
     
  • In connection with its Biogen Agreement, the Company received a $15.0 million upfront license fee on January 10, 2020 and made a $3.0 million payment to Mosaic Biosciences that was recorded as the cost of the license. The Company also recognized reimbursable out-of-pocket third-party expenses of $2.0 million and $6.1 million for the three-months and year-ended December 31, 2020, respectively, which were recorded as costs of collaboration revenue.
     
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the three-months and year-ended December 31, 2020 was $18.9 million, or ($0.86) per basic and diluted share, and $56.2 million, or ($2.93) per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared with $13.6 million, or ($1.23) per basic and diluted share, and $55.2 million, or ($4.60) per basic and diluted share, for the prior year periods, respectively.

  • As of December 31, 2020, the Company had 22,097,820 shares of common stock outstanding.

About Catalyst Biosciences, the Protease Medicines company
Catalyst is a research and clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in rare disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. Our protease engineering platform has generated two late-stage clinical programs, including MarzAA, a subcutaneously (SQ) administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa (FVIIa) for the treatment of episodic bleeding in subjects with rare bleeding disorders. Our complement pipeline includes a pre-clinical C3-degrader program partnered with Biogen for dry age-related macular degeneration, an improved complement factor I protease for SQ replacement therapy in patients with CFI deficiency and C4b-degraders designed to target disorders of the classical complement pathway as well as other complement programs in development.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements about the potential benefits of products based on Catalyst's engineered protease platform, plans to initiate and enroll a Phase 3 open-label trial and a Phase 1/2 trial of MarzAA, submit the first report to the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) in 2021, commence enrollment of an observational trial in CB 4332 in mid-2021, and to deepen the Company's pipeline. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed as a result of COVID-19, competitive products and other factors, that trials may not have satisfactory outcomes, that additional human trials will not replicate the results from earlier trials, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of MarzAA, including the generation of neutralizing antibodies, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company's products will be higher than anticipated, including as a result of delays in trial enrollment, development and manufacturing resulting from COVID-19 and other factors, the risk that Biogen will terminate Catalyst's agreement, competition and other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2021, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Ana Kapor
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.
investors@catbio.com


Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

  December 31, 2020     December 31, 2019  
Assets              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,360     $ 15,369  
Short-term investments   48,994       61,496  
Accounts receivable, net   3,313       15,000  
Prepaid and other current assets   6,844       4,201  
Total current assets   89,511       96,066  
Long-term investments   2,543        
Other assets, noncurrent   528       257  
Right-of-use assets   1,832       1,927  
Property and equipment, net   433       304  
Total assets $ 94,847     $ 98,554  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 5,931     $ 4,279  
Accrued compensation   2,477       2,106  
Deferred revenue   1,983       15,000  
Other accrued liabilities   6,743       7,031  
Operating lease liability   663       483  
Total current liabilities   17.797       28,899  
Operating lease liability, noncurrent   981       1,319  
Total liabilities   18,778       30,218  
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 7)              
Stockholders' equity:              
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding          
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 22,097,820 and 12,040,835 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively   22       12  
Additional paid-in capital   390,803       326,810  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   5       34  
Accumulated deficit   (314,761 )     (258,520 )
Total stockholders' equity   76,069       68,336  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 94,847     $ 98,554  


Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  Year Ended December 31,  
  2020     2019  
License $ 15,100     $  
Collaboration   5,848        
License and collaboration revenue   20,948        
               
Operating expenses:              
Cost of license   3,102        
Cost of collaboration   6,061        
Research and development   52,975       43,859  
General and administrative   16,180       13,418  
Total operating expenses   78,318       57,277  
Loss from operations   (57,370 )     (57,277 )
Interest and other income, net   1,129       2,099  
Net loss $ (56,241 )   $ (55,178 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (2.93 )   $ (4.60 )
Shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted   19,179,299       12,004,489  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Catalyst Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Operating & Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) today announced its operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ending December 31, 2020 and provided a corporate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...