 

FactSet and Ping An to Offer Investors ESG Content and Analytics on Chinese Companies

NORWALK, Conn. and SHANGHAI, China and HONG KONG, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information and analytical applications, and Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter “Ping An”, HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) today announced a joint offering for investors considering environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) metrics for companies incorporated in China.

The offering will be launched by FactSet and Ping An’s associate company OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter “OneConnect”, NYSE:OCFT), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China. FactSet will integrate OneConnect's artificial intelligence (AI)-driven ESG content sets into its workstations, standard data feed, and application programming interfaces (APIs) to accelerate the availability of ESG metrics for over 3,500 Chinese class A-share companies.

OneConnect offers comprehensive coverage of ESG factors and assessments for companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. These factors are derived from a combination of different sources of information obtained by AI technologies, such as natural language processing (NLP). OneConnect also provides a range of analytics tools in addition to the content that will be integrated into FactSet, such as NLP-driven disclosure transparency assessments, portfolio sustainability performance evaluation and adjustment, and a climate risk evaluation tool to help investors better integrate ESG measurements into their investment processes.

“ESG investing is accelerating globally and client demand is high for information on companies in China,” said Tom Griffiths, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, FactSet. “Working with Ping An to strengthen FactSet’s ESG offering is an exciting step as we further expand integrated workflow solutions for our global client base. Combining OneConnect’s leading content with FactSet’s suite of applications will offer investment professionals a differentiated perspective on ESG impacts in the Chinese market.”

“We are excited to build this partnership with FactSet,” said Ye Wangchun, Chairman and CEO of OneConnect. “By integrating OneConnect's AI-ESG information sets into FactSet's powerful investment data and technology platform, investors can expand both the breadth and depth of their ESG investments, drawing on a broader set of China-focused ESG content and tools.”

