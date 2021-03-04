- Rise in demand for consumer electronics and increase in demand for audio systems in public and private events drive the growth of the global speaker amplifier market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Speaker Amplifier Market by Power (Low Power (Less Than 5W) and Mid Power (5W to 25W)), and End Use (Computer, Phones, Tablets, Over-Ear Headphones, TWS, Home Entertainment, Commercial, Automotive, Portable, Smart Home, IoT, Wearable, and AR/VR): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global speaker amplifier market generated $3.73 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $5.80 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.