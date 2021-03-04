 

Speaker Amplifier Market to Reach $5.8 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 7.6% CAGR AMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 14:15  |  72   |   |   

- Rise in demand for consumer electronics and increase in demand for audio systems in public and private events drive the growth of the global speaker amplifier market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Speaker Amplifier Market by Power (Low Power (Less Than 5W) and Mid Power (5W to 25W)), and End Use (Computer, Phones, Tablets, Over-Ear Headphones, TWS, Home Entertainment, Commercial, Automotive, Portable, Smart Home, IoT, Wearable, and AR/VR): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global speaker amplifier market generated $3.73 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $5.80 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in demand for consumer electronics, installation of high-performance infotainment systems in automobiles, and increase in demand for audio systems in public and private events drive the growth of the global speaker amplifier market. However, technical faults and issues associated with integration of audio devices hinder the market growth. Contrarily, penetration of IoT in media & infotainment systems and rise in R&D for providing enhanced features create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Production activities were hindered due to the lockdown imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic by governments of many countries. In addition, there has been the scarcity of workforce and supply chain disruptions. Raw material supply had been restrained due to transport obligations.
  • China is a major exporter of electronic parts and the ban on import and export activities hindered the raw materials as well as finished goods supply.
  • Production activities in the electronics sector were hindered due to lockdown and the demand for speaker amplifiers reduced significantly. However, the demand is expected to rise slowly as the daily operations in the sector resume in full capacity.

The less than 5W segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

