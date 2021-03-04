 

Flux Power Announces Increasing Traction of X-Series Lithium-ion Battery Packs with New Customers

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (“Flux Power”) (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion industrial batteries for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced that it has initiated delivery of lithium-ion battery packs for two new customers.

Working in partnership with a Top-5 global forklift manufacturer, Flux Power initiated deliveries of its LiFT Pack X48 to a leading manufacturer and distributor of paper products and related chemicals, with a fleet size of 2,000+ forklifts. The X48, which is UL Listed, is used to power Class I counterbalanced forklifts.

Additionally, Flux Power began delivery of its LiFT Pack X48 to a ‘Fortune 500’ packaging manufacturer with a forklift fleet size of 500+ units.

Flux Power continues to expand its customer base, reflecting the growing adoption of lithium-ion battery packs by companies with large forklift fleets.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (www.fluxpower.com)

Flux Power designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment (GSE), stationary energy storage, and other industrial and commercial applications. Flux Power’s “LiFT Pack” battery packs, including its proprietary battery management system (BMS), provide its customers with a better performing, higher value, and more environmentally friendly alternative as compared to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

