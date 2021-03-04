Golden Leaf Holdings Announces Partial Close of Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

PORTLAND, Ore., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, is pleased to announce the closing of C$9.8 million of its non-brokered private placement (the “Non-Brokered Offering”) of units (“Units”) previously announced on February 17, 2021 for gross proceeds of up to approximately C$11 million. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of C$0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the applicable closing. The Units will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.



The Company will pay to certain eligible finders in respect of subscriptions for Units referred by such finder a cash finder's fee and/or issue finder's warrants (the "Finder’s Warrants"), as agreed with the finder. Each Finder’s Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price equal to C$0.10 per Common Share at any time up to 24 months following closing. The Company plans to keep this offering open until no later than March 31, 2021.