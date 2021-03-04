Ocuphire to Participate in March Investor Conferences

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, announced today that Mina Sooch, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following conferences in the month of March and invites investors to join by webcast. Please see details below:

H.C. Wainwright: Global Life Sciences Conference (Virtual)

Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Company Presentation Date: Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 Time: 7:00 am Eastern Time Presenter: Mina Sooch, CEO Webcast: On-demand starting at 7am ET on 3/9

Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference (Virtual)



Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Company Presentation Date: Thursday, March 18th, 2021 Time: 9:20 am Eastern Time Presenter: Mina Sooch, CEO Webcasting Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/ocup/2737603

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting request, please contact your bank conference representative or ir@ocuphire.com. Presentations are available on the Investors section of Ocuphire’s corporate website in the Events section.



About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: OCUP), clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. Ocuphire’s pipeline currently includes two small-molecule product candidates targeting front and back of the eye indications. The company’s lead product candidate, Nyxol Eye Drops, is a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, and is being developed for several indications, including dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD), reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM), and presbyopia, and has been studied in 7 Phase 1 and 2 trials. Ocuphire’s second product candidate, APX3330, is an oral tablet designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME), and has been studied in 11 Phase 1 and 2 trials. Nyxol is entering Phase 3 clinical development for NVD and RM, and Phase 2 for presbyopia. APX3330 is entering Phase 2 clinical development for DR/DME. As part of its strategy, Ocuphire will continue to explore opportunities to acquire additional ophthalmic assets and to seek strategic partners for late-stage development, regulatory preparation and commercialization of drugs in key global markets. Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov to learn more about Ocuphire’s completed Phase 2 clinical trials and ongoing Phase 3 registration trials (NCT04620213 and NCT04638660), Phase 2 trial in presbyopia (NCT04675151) and soon to recruit Phase 2 trial in DR/DME (NCT04692688). For more information, please visit www.ocuphire.com.