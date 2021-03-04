 

Jabil Healthcare Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with E3D, Expanding Pharmaceutical Market Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 14:45  |  64   |   |   

Jabil Healthcare, a division of Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), today announced it has entered a strategic collaboration agreement with global drug delivery device company E3D, a member of the Elcam Medical Group, which gives Jabil access to E3D’s reusable mechanical auto-injector. Under the terms of this deal, Jabil has secured exclusive rights to develop a high-volume reusable auto-injector and connected variants.

The agreement enables Jabil Healthcare to further develop connected auto-injectors for a range of dosing volumes and patient-centric benefits, ultimately creating a platform of devices. Jabil Healthcare applies its expertise to help customers through the design, development and manufacture of some of the most complex and innovative drug delivery devices in the market.

“Our collaboration with E3D enhances Jabil’s development of pharmaceutical solutions that move us into the future of connected, digital devices that are more intuitive, economical and sustainable,” said James O’Gorman, vice president, Pharmaceutical Delivery Systems (PDS), Jabil Healthcare. “This is an exciting expansion of our relationship with E3D that will benefit our market offering and healthcare customers alike.”

“As a leader in the healthcare arena, Jabil Healthcare is the perfect partner for us and for a drug delivery market that requires the highest levels of competence, experience and scale in manufacturing,” said Tsachi Shaked, general manager of E3D. “Our complementary expertise in electronics, manufacturing and data analysis is the type of collaboration that should help speed advances and adoption of digital health technologies.”

Jabil Healthcare’s Pharmaceutical Delivery Systems business is relied on by many of the world’s leading healthcare brands to execute large New Product Introductions (NPI) and ramp into commercial production, applying proven manufacturing processes to reduce risk and overall cost. Together, Jabil Healthcare and E3D form a comprehensive offering of pre-launch support, including full global commercial supply, lifecycle management, final product assembly, labeling and legal manufacturing services.

About Jabil

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jabil Healthcare Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with E3D, Expanding Pharmaceutical Market Offering Jabil Healthcare, a division of Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), today announced it has entered a strategic collaboration agreement with global drug delivery device company E3D, a member of the Elcam Medical Group, which gives Jabil access to E3D’s reusable …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Transphorm’s GaN Products Meet Crypto Mining Power Supply Units Performance Requirements
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Jabil’s Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Announcement Set
18.02.21
Jabil Receives FDA Clearance for Made in USA Protective Face Masks