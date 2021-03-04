Jabil Healthcare Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with E3D, Expanding Pharmaceutical Market Offering

The agreement enables Jabil Healthcare to further develop connected auto-injectors for a range of dosing volumes and patient-centric benefits, ultimately creating a platform of devices. Jabil Healthcare applies its expertise to help customers through the design, development and manufacture of some of the most complex and innovative drug delivery devices in the market.

Jabil Healthcare , a division of Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), today announced it has entered a strategic collaboration agreement with global drug delivery device company E3D , a member of the Elcam Medical Group, which gives Jabil access to E3D’s reusable mechanical auto-injector. Under the terms of this deal, Jabil has secured exclusive rights to develop a high-volume reusable auto-injector and connected variants.

“Our collaboration with E3D enhances Jabil’s development of pharmaceutical solutions that move us into the future of connected, digital devices that are more intuitive, economical and sustainable,” said James O’Gorman, vice president, Pharmaceutical Delivery Systems (PDS), Jabil Healthcare. “This is an exciting expansion of our relationship with E3D that will benefit our market offering and healthcare customers alike.”

“As a leader in the healthcare arena, Jabil Healthcare is the perfect partner for us and for a drug delivery market that requires the highest levels of competence, experience and scale in manufacturing,” said Tsachi Shaked, general manager of E3D. “Our complementary expertise in electronics, manufacturing and data analysis is the type of collaboration that should help speed advances and adoption of digital health technologies.”

Jabil Healthcare’s Pharmaceutical Delivery Systems business is relied on by many of the world’s leading healthcare brands to execute large New Product Introductions (NPI) and ramp into commercial production, applying proven manufacturing processes to reduce risk and overall cost. Together, Jabil Healthcare and E3D form a comprehensive offering of pre-launch support, including full global commercial supply, lifecycle management, final product assembly, labeling and legal manufacturing services.

