QuickBooks Adds E-signature Capabilities to Help Growing Businesses Accelerate the Estimate Process

For small and midsize businesses, the manual tasks associated with preparing and sending estimates are often inefficient and take time away from serving customers.

Today, Intuit launched DocuSign eSignature Connector by QuickBooks to help small businesses digitally sign estimates directly from QuickBooks Online Advanced. In addition to saving time, customers can save an average of $36 per contract by reducing hard costs and improving employee productivity.

DocuSign eSignature Connector by QuickBooks allows businesses to:

Go digital for a faster, more secure turnaround of estimates using e-signature to help close deals quicker.

Streamline sales by automating the estimate process so growing businesses quickly move from quote to cash.

Stay on top of progress with notifications of their DocuSign documents so they can follow up with next steps immediately.

“In the past, there were several steps needed to get a signed estimate. The client would download the estimate, sign it, and then scan and email it back,” said Ethan Stern, Managing Partner of Composed Systems, a software consulting company and QuickBooks Online Advanced customer. “With the DocuSign eSignature integration, the signing process for an estimate is simplified, saving us a ton of time and manual processing each week — while providing a permanent statement of record in the cloud. It’s a game-changer.”

QuickBooks recently launched several integrations as part of its strategy to address the unique pain points of mid-market customers and to create an all-in-one financial and business hub. The DocuSign eSignature Connector by QuickBooks application is the latest addition of best-in-class apps and purpose-built integrations that power growing businesses and help them digitally transform.

Bill.com : Bill Pay for QuickBooks Online allows customers to pay bills directly inside QuickBooks for more control and visibility.

: Bill Pay for QuickBooks Online allows customers to pay bills directly inside QuickBooks for more control and visibility. HubSpot : HubSpot for QuickBooks is an integrated CRM and financial management solution that allows sales and finance teams to work together more efficiently.

: HubSpot for QuickBooks is an integrated CRM and financial management solution that allows sales and finance teams to work together more efficiently. LeanLaw: Legal timekeeping and billing app offers two-way integration with QuickBooks.

“We have been intentional about how we create a holistic solution for growing businesses that provides value and efficiency,” said Kelly Vincent, Vice President of Mid-Market Small Business Solutions at Intuit QuickBooks. “Midsize businesses can rely on QuickBooks Advanced and the handpicked apps that we have integrated with, like DocuSign eSignature, to provide a seamless experience across their business software.”

Visit our site for more information on all of our Premium Apps for QuickBooks Online Advanced, including DocuSign eSignature Connector by QuickBooks.

For more details on DocuSign eSignature Connector by QuickBooks, including promotions and how it works, please visit the QuickBooks Online blog.

About Intuit

Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving millions of customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma and Mint, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper and we work tirelessly to find new, innovative ways to deliver on this belief. Please visit us for the latest news and information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

