Harris Williams Advises TricorBraun on its Sale to Ares Management and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised TricorBraun, a portfolio company of AEA Investors LP (AEA), on its sale to funds managed by Ares Management Corporation’s Private Equity Group (Ares Management) and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers’). As part of the transaction, AEA will continue to hold a minority stake in the company alongside Ares Management, Ontario Teachers’ and the TricorBraun management team. TricorBraun is North America’s largest primary packaging distributor and one of the largest providers of packaging in the world. The transaction was led by Bob Baltimore, Graham Gillam and Bill Greven of the Harris Williams Specialty Distribution Group and Brandt Carr and Dan Savage of the firm’s Industrials Group.

TricorBraun serves consumer packaged goods companies, from cutting-edge start-ups to the world’s most iconic brands, and is a critical packaging provider for the essential personal care and household cleaning, food and beverage, and healthcare/nutraceutical industries. From rigid to flexible packaging, stock and custom capabilities, and countless options of materials, industries, and markets served, TricorBraun’s range of packaging solutions sets it apart. Serving customers since 1902, TricorBraun has grown to $1.5 billion in annual sales, with more than 1,100 team members in 50 locations throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

AEA was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years which includes leading industrial families, business executives and leaders; many of whom invest with AEA as active individual investors (“Participants”) and/or join its portfolio company boards or act in other advisory roles. Today, AEA’s approximately 90 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Connecticut, London, Munich and Shanghai. The firm manages funds that have over $15 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle market companies and small business companies and mezzanine and senior debt investments. AEA Private Equity invests across three sectors: value added industrials, consumer and services.