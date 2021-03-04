 

Luna Innovations Announces Upcoming Changes to Board of Directors

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) today announced that its Board of Directors is nominating Pamela Coe as a new independent director, subject to shareholder approval, to join the Board upon the Annual Meeting of Stockholders in May 2021. Don Pastor will retire from the Board at the conclusion of his term following the Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Mr. Pastor has served as a Board member of Luna Innovations since 2015. He currently serves as a member of the Audit Committee and Nominating & Governance Committee and previously served as Chair of the Compensation Committee.

“Don has provided strategic leadership throughout his tenure on the board, and I’m personally grateful for the invaluable counsel he provided through the early days of our merger with Advanced Photonix, Inc.,” said Scott Graeff, President and CEO of Luna Innovations. “His insights and strong leadership helped strengthen and grow our business, and his astute counsel will be missed in the boardroom. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Graeff continued, “Pam will join Luna at an exciting time as we continue to focus on our vision of enabling the future with fiber. She brings an impressive resume with more than fifteen years of corporate leadership experience, including Senior Vice President of Liberty Media, and will provide a valued, diverse perspective as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all of Luna’s shareholders.”

Rich Roedel, Chairman, Luna Innovations Board of Directors, said: “On behalf of my fellow directors and the Luna Innovations team, I want to extend our gratitude and best wishes to Don in his retirement. His contributions have been instrumental in the growth and success Luna has experienced.

“We are thrilled that Pam has agreed to join Luna’s board. She brings extensive board experience in a range of industries, and as an attorney, her insight into corporate governance and legal matters will be a welcome addition to our boardroom and a tremendous asset for the company,” concluded Roedel.

About Pamela Coe

Ms. Coe brings with her significant legal and business knowledge and expertise, including experience in corporate governance matters, securities law, and executive compensation and compliance matters. Ms. Coe served as Senior Vice President, Legal & Secretary for Liberty Media Corporation and its sister companies until her retirement in 2020. Previously she was Senior Counsel - Finance for Tele-Communications, Inc. (TCI), which merged with AT&T. Prior to her tenure at TCI, Ms. Coe was a Partner in a major San Francisco based law firm Pettit and Martin. During her tenure, Coe specialized in corporate, securities and banking law. From December 2012 to July 2019, Coe served as a member of the Board of Directors of Expedia Group, Inc. and served on Expedia’s Compensation Committee. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Arizona State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of California, Los Angeles – School of Law.

