Apollomics, Inc Doses First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial in China of GlycoMimetics’ Uproleselan for the Treatment of AML

“Dosing of the first patient in Greater China is a significant accomplishment for Apollomics. Equally important is the fact that Apollomics support for uproleselan reflects a broad level of interest in our drug candidate’s potential to make a real difference for AML patients. Clearly, for patients with relapsed/refractory disease, there is a huge unmet need,” noted Rachel King, GlycoMimetics Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that Apollomics’ track record and leadership are particularly qualified to take this program through clinical development and on to commercialization.”

GlycoMimetics (Nasdaq: GLYC) today announced that Apollomics has dosed the first patient in China in a Phase 1 clinical trial of APL-106 (uproleselan injection) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In February of this year, Apollomics initiated two Phase 1 study sites in Greater China.

The Phase 1 clinical trial in China is a part of the Phase 1 and Phase 3 bridging clinical study of APL-106 in combination with chemotherapy in adults with relapsed or refractory AML. Its principal investigator is Professor Jianxiang Wang of the Institute of Hematology and Blood Diseases Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College. The primary objective of the Phase 1 trial is to study the pharmacokinetic (PK) characteristics of APL-106 in Chinese subjects with relapsed or refractory AML and to evaluate the safety and tolerability of APL-106 in combination with chemotherapy.

About Uproleselan

Discovered and developed by GlycoMimetics, uproleselan is an investigational, first-in-class, targeted inhibitor of E-selectin. Uproleselan (yoo’ pro le’ sel an), currently in a comprehensive Phase 3 development program in AML, has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. FDA the treatment of adult AML patients with relapsed or refractory disease. In January 2021, it was also granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the NMPA in China. Uproleselan is designed to block E-selectin (an adhesion molecule on cells in the bone marrow) from binding with blood cancer cells as a targeted approach to disrupting well-established mechanisms of leukemic cell resistance within the bone marrow microenvironment. In a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, uproleselan was evaluated in both newly diagnosed elderly and relapsed or refractory patients with AML. In both populations, patients treated with uproleselan together with standard chemotherapy achieved better-than-expected remission rates and overall survival compared to historical controls, which have been derived from results from third-party clinical trials evaluating standard chemotherapy, as well as lower-than-expected induction-related mortality rates. Treatment in these patient populations was generally well-tolerated, with fewer than expected adverse effects.