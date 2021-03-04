IAA Announces New Kansas City East Location

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces a new branch location in the growing Kansas City market. The location will be the second branch in the area and will help accommodate increased customer capacity needs.

“The new location more than doubles our current footprint in the Kansas City area, providing much-needed capacity in this rapidly growing market,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “Our investment strategy demonstrates our commitment to improving the buying and selling experiences for our Midwestern customers while continuing to advance our leadership position in the area.”

The new branch is located at the Southeast corner of Old State Hwy. 40 & Reich Rd., Odessa, MO 64076. A listing of its preview and sales days can be found at www.iaai.com.

