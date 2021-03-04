 

IAA Announces New Kansas City East Location

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces a new branch location in the growing Kansas City market. The location will be the second branch in the area and will help accommodate increased customer capacity needs.

IAA Announces New Kansas City East Location (Photo: Business Wire)

“The new location more than doubles our current footprint in the Kansas City area, providing much-needed capacity in this rapidly growing market,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “Our investment strategy demonstrates our commitment to improving the buying and selling experiences for our Midwestern customers while continuing to advance our leadership position in the area.”

The new branch is located at the Southeast corner of Old State Hwy. 40 & Reich Rd., Odessa, MO 64076. A listing of its preview and sales days can be found at www.iaai.com.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Wertpapier


