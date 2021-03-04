 

American Green, Inc. (OTC ERBB) Is Now Accepting Bitcoin and Other Popular CryptoCurrencies for CBD and All Products Purchased on Its E-Commerce Store

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 14:30  |  58   |   |   

PHOENIX, AZ, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today, American Green, Inc. (ERBB:OTC) announced that the company’s online CBD Store and Emporium is now accepting Bitcoin and other CryptoCurrencies.  After extensive testing, Kevin Davis, the Company’s Vice President of Online Sales – Worldwide, reports, “The Company now accepts Bitcoin and many other popular cryptocurrencies. The transactions, themselves, are operating smoothly to the satisfaction of those electing to pay by ‘crypto.’” 

As American Green stated in its March news release, it has been working on the integration of Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies into its online CBD Store and Emporium as an alternative payment method for its popular CBD products.

That work is finally completed and tested and we are excited to begin accepting Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies starting today. The Company believes that our ability to accept additional methods of payment will allow us to expand our reach across the U.S. and the world.

Shareholders and other interest-holders should note that American Green is not speculating on the price of Bitcoin (BTC) or any other cryptocurrency that it will accept for payment. Customer payments are immediately converted to US Dollars at the time of the purchase so the conversion rate at the exact time of the purchase will apply.

As of today, American Green accepts the following cryptocurrencies on AmericanGreenCBD.com:

●      Bitcoin (BTC)

●      Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

●      Dai (DAI)

●      Ethereum (ETH)

●      LiteCoin (LTC)

●      USD Coin (USDC)

Our online team looks forward to continued growth in 2021 as we invest into new technologies and nurture time-tested quality.

Shareholders and interest holders may also stay current with American Green Updates:

American Green’s Main Website at www.americangreen.com

Twitter:  @American__Green (two underscores), or

Facebook:   https://www.facebook.com/americangreenusa

Instagram:   https://www.instagram.com/americangreenusa/

Instagram:   https://www.instagram.com/magicalnipton/

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America’s second publicly-traded company in the cannabis sector. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector.  American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry.

Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

For more information -

Contact:

American Green, Inc.

Investor Relations

2902 W. Virginia Ave

Phoenix, AZ  85009

480-443-1600 X555

investor@americangreen.com

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports and filings. Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, be should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Green, Inc. (OTC ERBB) Is Now Accepting Bitcoin and Other Popular CryptoCurrencies for CBD and All Products Purchased on Its E-Commerce Store PHOENIX, AZ, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Today, American Green, Inc. (ERBB:OTC) announced that the company’s online CBD Store and Emporium is now accepting Bitcoin and other CryptoCurrencies.  After extensive testing, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Marathon’s Bitcoin Mining Fleet to Produce Approximately 1.4 EH/s by the End of March
04.03.21
Marktgeflüster: Powell - unterlassene Hilfeleistung!
04.03.21
Neobroker nextmarkets receives $30 million in Series B funding round
04.03.21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG: DEWB beteiligt sich an Neobroker nextmarkets (deutsch)
04.03.21
DGAP-News: DEWB: Neobroker nextmarkets receives $30 million in Series B funding round
04.03.21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG: DEWB beteiligt sich an Neobroker nextmarkets
04.03.21
Tagesausblick: Hält der Gesamtmarkt die Tech-Korrektur aus?
04.03.21
Tesla, Zoom, Daimler – so gelingt der Einstieg
03.03.21
Marktgeflüster: Renditeanstieg killt Rally!
03.03.21
Bitcoin steigt wieder über 50 000 US-Dollar

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
26.231
Bitcoin oder doch Shitcoin?!
04.03.21
2
Extreme Bitcoin-Prognose : Kraken-CEO: Bitcoin könnte innerhalb einer Dekade die Marke von einer Mil
04.03.21
4.998
Altcoins = die Bitcoin Alternativen Ethereum, Ripple, DASH, Litecoin, Monero oder Bitshares
04.03.21
28
Bitcoin: Kursziel 0,00 $ ;)
26.02.21
7
Geschehen an der Wall Street: NYSE-Korrespondentin Sandra Navidi: Im Gegensatz zu Gold sind Kryptowä