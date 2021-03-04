Akari Therapeutics Announces a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) for Nomacopan in Trauma

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases where the complement and/or leukotriene systems are implicated, today announced a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the U S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR), working to evaluate the potential for use of nomacopan in civilian and battlefield trauma for which there are currently no approved therapies.

Study of porcine model of blast injury and haemorrhagic shock underway with USAISR as part of the development of a clinical path for the use of nomacopan to treat trauma

Dr Miles Nunn, Chief Scientific Officer of Akari Therapeutics said, “Nomacopan has shown encouraging results in trauma-related conditions including traumatic brain injury1, immune complex-induced acute lung injury2, myocardial infarction3 and blast injury. The dual inhibition of C5 and LTB4 by nomacopan for the treatment of trauma is supported by a large body of literature4 reflecting the harmful role for both these inflammatory mediators in the early pathophysiology of trauma and haemorrhagic shock.”

Akari has established a collaboration with the USAISR via a CRADA to evaluate the activity of nomacopan in preclinical trauma and haemorrhagic shock models.

Trauma is a global burden disease in civilians and service members and is the leading cause of death for individuals up to the age of 45 years. Annual total U.S. inpatient trauma-related hospital costs are approximately $30 billion5. In the U.S. there are approximately 500,000 trauma hospital discharges a year which are defined as severe and might benefit from early drug intervention to reduce multi-organ dysfunction following trauma.

Nomacopan’s unique dual binding of C5 and LTB4 targets the adverse inflammatory roles of both the complement and leukotriene pathways in trauma for which there are no currently approved therapies. The secondary neuroinflammation and neuronal damage that follows the primary traumatic injury is an important cause of morbidity in affected people and the role of both the leukotriene and complement pathways are well documented in trauma, which underpins the potential therapeutic benefit of the dual action of nomacopan.