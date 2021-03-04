 

Landsea Homes Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call for Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 5 00 p.m. ET

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, will conduct a conference call on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Landsea Homes’ management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-833-672-0663
International dial-in number: 1-929-517-0343
Conference ID: 9975165

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investors section of the Landsea Homes website at https://ir.landseahomes.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 18, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056
International replay number: 1-404-537-3406
Replay ID: 9975165

About Landsea Homes
Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation’s most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid- and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to “Live in Your Element.” Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes’ High Performance collection features homes that are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple. Homes in this collection include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Our Garrett-Walker collection offers unique, affordably priced and value-based single-family homes in some of the nation’s fastest growing and most desirable markets. Homebuyers enjoy the confidence of owning a quality home that provides lasting value. One of the most trusted brands in the region, this collection continues to attract everyone from first-time homeowners to those seeking more room for their growing families.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: http://www.landseahomes.com.

Media Contact:
Annie Noebel
Cornerstone Communications
anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com
(949) 449-2527

Investor Relations Contact:
Cody Slach or Cody Cree
Gateway Investor Relations
LSEA@gatewayir.com
(949) 574-3860




Disclaimer

