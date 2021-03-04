Lifetime Brands to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results at 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.



The Company has scheduled a conference call for 11:00 a.m., at which time Chief Executive Officer Rob Kay and Chief Financial Officer Larry Winoker will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available to answer investor questions.