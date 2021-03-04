 

Xalles Drives Fintech Innovation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021   

Xalles Holdings Highlights 3 of Its Current Subsidiaries’ Efforts to Implement Innovative Business Models  

WASHINGTON, DC, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, announces its 2021 expectations to grow revenues with a focus on innovation. Xalles Holdings highlights the innovations currently underway within Xalles Capital, Gateway Innovations and Xalles Limited, all subsidiaries that can yield short and long-term value for its shareholders.

Currently, Xalles Holdings has its Xalles Capital subsidiary for cryptocurrency trading and asset appreciation. The business model for operating entity Vigor Crypto Holdings involves generating revenue through profitable cryptocurrency trades and accumulation of long-term positions in selected cryptocurrencies. “Vigor has already proven their innovative business model and generated repeatable incremental revenue for the company. Our plan is to offer institutional clients access to our proprietary cryptocurrency strategies implemented through trading engines to capture meaningful profits for customers,” stated Xalles Holdings CEO Thomas Nash.

Xalles Holdings is bringing its fintech expertise to Africa. Through its subsidiary, Gateway Innovations, Xalles Holdings aims to maximize the productivity of businesses by developing “smart city” solutions beginning with the Ghana Cyber City project. The first of its kind in West Africa, the GCC Fintech Center is comprised of intelligent leasing workspaces, resources and technological infrastructure to incubate and accelerate new fintech and other ventures, a high-tech campus of business colleges, and a top-tier data center. A master plan, site plan, and financing plan have already been drafted.

For businesses that are not yet mature enough to meet Xalles’ acquisition criteria, Xalles Limited is creating the Xalles Fintech Studio. Scheduled to be launched this year, the Fintech Studio is uniquely positioned to support the needs of emerging fintech start-ups during this current and post-Covid19 era. If admitted into the program, fintech start-ups have access to education, networking, capital access, business development and shared services resources wherever they may be located. Xalles expects the Fintech Studio to grow and eventually become its own corporate entity, but in the short term, it will be launched as a business unit within Xalles Limited. This business unit will grow revenue and assets through the program while not requiring small businesses to pay for services up front. Xalles Limited will be announcing details of the new program’s leadership team and program participant qualifications in Q2 of 2021.

