Creazioni Digitali Implements Kornit Presto S with Softener Solution for Versatile, High-Capacity Fashion Production on Demand

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in digital textile printing technology, announced Italy-based Creazioni Digitali , a printing service provider to some of the most prominent names in high-end fashion, is installing the Kornit Presto S with Softener Solution for rapid, pigment-based production on demand involving multiple fabric types in any quantity.

In addition to sublimation and acid and reactive dyes, Creazioni Digitali was the first textile provider to bring pigment printing to Italian fashion houses. In addition to providing more eco-friendly production processes, a shift towards pigment-based production is key to their expansion and industrial plans for 2021 to 2025.

Print-on-demand business models and pigment-based production are both effective means of reducing water use, and empowering fashion brands to align with international sustainability imperatives.

“We believe eco-friendly, pigment-based printing offers a wealth of possibilities for high fashion, and selected the Kornit Presto S based on its ability to deliver brilliant, high-quality imagery using the broadest color gamut, without need for pre- and post-treatments,” says Roberto Lucini, Owner and CEO of Creazioni Digitali. “We intend to grow our business as brands see what this technology can do, with the old calculations of quality versus responsible production practices giving way to a new landscape in which you can truly have both. This installation is one of more to come.”

“Creazioni Digitali is a recognized leader and innovator in Como, arguably the epicenter of the modern fashion world,” says Chris Govier, KDEU Managing Director. “They’ve established that sustainable, durable pigment impressions provide a genuine path forward for that most demanding of retail markets, and Kornit is proud to be their technology provider on the new frontier. Regardless of the fabric involved, the products they’ll be empowered to offer will look outstanding, feel right, and maintain their character, while buyers can rest assured they meet the highest possible standards for safety and sustainability.”

