 

Indiva Ships Wana Quick Gummies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 14:30  |  51   |   |   

Product to Hit Canadian Shelves in March 2021

LONDON, Ontario, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, is taking a bite out of the cannabis edible market with the launch of Wana Quick gummies (“Wana Quick”).

Produced in Canada by the same team that launched Wana Sour Gummies, the best-selling edible in the country, Indiva is now poised to launch three new Wana Quick flavours nationally in March 2021. The product will be available in Orchard Peach sativa, Pineapple Coconut indica and Strawberry Lime 1:1 hybrid. All Wana Quick gummies contain 10 mg of THC per package and are enhanced with over 30 terpenes to create an entourage effect for a greater experience.

Wana Quick gummies are made with pectin, not gelatin, which not only gives the gummies a great texture, but also makes them vegan and gluten-free. All gummies are handcrafted using a recipe intended to reduce melting.

“We couldn’t be more excited to present our new, terpene-enhanced cannabis gummies with all the great taste that Canadians have come to expect from Wana. Indiva has become synonymous with innovation, and Wana Quick gummies are a revolutionary product that really delivers,” said Leah Thiel, Marketing Director, Indiva.

Wana Quick uses a technology called Azuca TiME Infusion, a patent-pending culinary innovation.

“We’re proud of the positive response we’ve received to Wana Sour Gummies across Canada and look forward to continuing to bring new and innovative products into the space,” added Thiel. “By putting Canadians’ desires first, we’re finding new ways to surprise and delight consumers with extraordinary cannabis experiences.”

The launch of Wana Quick comes on the heels of Wana Sour Gummies’ recognition from budtenders, receiving kind Magazine’s kind Award for 2020 Best Edible of the Year.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Jewels Chewable Tablets, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other Powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Indiva Ships Wana Quick Gummies Product to Hit Canadian Shelves in March 2021LONDON, Ontario, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Indiva Announces Appointment of New Director and Option Grant
24.02.21
Sundial and Indiva Announce Closing of $22 Million Strategic Investment
18.02.21
Indiva Announces Extension to License Agreement With Award-Winning Wana Brands Inc.
16.02.21
Sundial and Indiva Announce $22 Million Strategic Investment
09.02.21
Indiva Reports Record Market Share for January 2021