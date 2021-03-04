 

electroCore to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, March 11

Conference Call to be Held at 4:30pm Eastern Time

ROCKAWAY, N.J., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 after the close of the market on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30pm Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and answer questions.

Thursday, March 11 @ 4:30pm Eastern Time
Domestic: 877-407-4018
International: 201-689-8471
Conference ID: 13715729
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143276

About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are the adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients, and the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescent (ages 12 and older) and adult patients.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Investors:
Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com

or

Media Contact:
Summer Diaz
electroCore
973-290-0097
summer.diaz@electrocore.com




