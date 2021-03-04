 

ARCH Scientist Publishes Paper Showing Pre-Clinical Efficacy of AB569 in Eradicating Multi-Drug Resistant Pathogens Acinetobacter baumannii and Acinetobacter spp

TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc. (“Arch” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), announced today that one of its lead scientists, Dr. Daniel Hassett, Professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, published a paper entitled “AB569, A Non-toxic Combination of Acidified Nitrite and EDTA, is Effective at Killing the Notorious Iraq/Afghanistan Combat Wound Pathogens, Multi-Drug Resistant Acinetobacter baumannii and Acinetobacter spp.” in the journal PloS One. Dr. Hassett invented AB569 at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

Dr. Hassett, who collaborated with both the United States Air Force and Arch, demonstrated that AB569 kills multi-drug resistant strains of Acinetobacter baumannii and Acinetobacter spp. bacteria. These pathogens have been shown to infect soldiers who are injured by gun, shrapnel, burn or blast wounds. Nearly 40 multi-drug resistant strains of these organisms were obtained from Dr. Edwin Kamau, M.D., Chief of Molecular Diagnostics at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (Silver Springs, MD). Acinetobacter baumannii has been colloquially referred to in the literature as "Iraqibacter", as it has emerged in a myriad of military clinics and has drastically spread to civilian hospital clinics due to transport of infected combat soldiers.

The full publication can be viewed at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33657146/

“Despite the attention on the current COVID-19 pandemic, the pandemic of antibiotic resistance has been ongoing for more than 50 years and will continue to loom large in human health. Sadly, the discovery of new antimicrobial drugs has slowed to a trickle. Thus, there is still an urgent need for the development of novel, cutting-edge drugs such as AB569 to help solve this deadly and costly global health problem,” said, Dr. Hassett.

Clinical Opportunity for Arch to Develop AB569

Arch is currently exploring new opportunities to sponsor a human trial to prevent, treat, and heal wound infections using an AB569 topical cream or gel. Similar clinical opportunities to test the AB569 wound cream exist in targeting abscesses, diabetic wounds and skin ulcers.

Future clinical developments may also involve using AB569 for problematic infections involving the urinary tract as well as bacterial lung infections that are a hallmark of Cystic Fibrosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) airway disease.

