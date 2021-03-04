 

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Heinonen

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 14:30  |  34   |   |   

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj             MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS               March 4, 2021 at 15:30 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Heinonen

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Heinonen, Miika
Position: Other senior manager
____________________________________________

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20210304092256_8
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-02
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,500 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

For more information:

Mikko Forsell, CFO
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 50 434 2516

DISTRIBUTION:
 Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com in short

Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Heinonen Verkkokauppa.com Oyj             MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS               March 4, 2021 at 15:30 EET Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Heinonen Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Person subject to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Järveläinen
04.03.21
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Porkka
04.03.21
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Weckström
04.03.21
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Niemelä
03.03.21
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s Annual Report 2020 has been published
03.03.21
Notice to the Annual General Meeting 2021 of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
02.03.21
Transfer of treasury shares held by Verkkokauppa.com Oyj by way of a directed share issue without consideration for the payment of share rewards based on the long-term incentive plan for key employees
02.03.21
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Häggblom
22.02.21
Proposals by the Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj to the Annual General Meeting 2021
19.02.21
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Niemelä