 

Eazy Testing Inc. Becomes AditxtScore Channel Partner, to Offer AditxtScore for COVID-19 Immunity Status Monitoring with its Walk-In, Concierge, and Pre-Flight Services

Mountain View, CA, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company focused on improving the health of the immune system, today announced that Eazy Testing Inc. will be offering AditxtScore for COVID-19 throughout its California locations.

Eazy Testing offers walk-in and concierge COVID-19 testing services, including several rapid tests, at its nine current locations throughout California. Eazy Testing also provides at-location services for individuals and groups and pre-tests passengers for approval to fly.

As an AditxtScore Channel Partner, Eazy Testing will now offer its clients, including consumers and employers, AditxtScore for COVID-19 as an immune monitoring service. This service will complement Eazy Testing’s current offerings and provide key information regarding immunity status to its customers. Specimens collected by Eazy Testing will be processed by Aditxt’s CLIA accredited AditxtScore Center.

Dr. Albert Elhiani, D.P.M., co-founder and CEO of Eazy Testing, said, “Knowing your immunity status will be crucial for broadly opening the economy and is expected to drive demand for AditxtScore for COVID-19. Aditxt’s unique monitoring service provides comprehensive information on an individual’s protective immunity and is a great addition to our product roster.”

Amro Albanna, co-founder and CEO of Aditxt, added, “As we move through this next phase of the pandemic, immunity status will be key to returning to normalcy. We believe that offering individuals a more complete view of their immune system provides the best chance for them to make informed personal health and safety decisions. We look forward to working with the Eazy Testing team and expanding our AditxtScore Channel Partner network of labs and hospitals around the country and worldwide.”

For more information on AditxtScore and how it can bolster your COVID-19 testing efforts, visit aditxtscore.com

About Aditx Therapeutics

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s prospectus, dated February 10, 2021, that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under File No. 333-252711, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

