February User Metrics for PSYC’s Psychedelic Spotlight Platform Reflect Impressive Growth Rate of 40%

Metrics and analytics taken from the Company’s Psychedelic Spotlight website for the month of February demonstrated continued growth for the site in users, sessions, and average time of session. The month of February alone also represented the site’s largest single growth spike since it’s official launch in June 2020 with metrics for users and sessions each growing by over 40% respectively from the previous month.

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) the first publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce that following consecutive months of sustained exponential growth of its Psychedelic Spotlight website, the Company will expand its focus on integrating advertisement and media partnership opportunities and with the intent of infusing the Company with its first steady revenue stream since it’s pivot into the emerging medicinal psychedelic sector.

“In the last few months we have seen our Psychedelic Spotlight platform continue to grow quite significantly,” said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “I believe this is a result of not just an increase in general interest surrounding the medicinal psychedelic industry but is more so a result of the reputation we are establishing for ourselves as an industry-leading reputable source for all things related to psychedelics.”

In addition to the Psychedelic Spotlight website, the Company also features two weekly newsletters: The Psychedelic Spotlight Newsletter and the PSYC Stock Report, along with podcast channels featuring exclusive interviews and available on platforms such as YouTube, Apple and Spotify.

“Now that we have established a strong and reputable identity for Psychedelic Spotlight, I believe the time is now for us to begin leveraging its position within this burgeoning industry as a tool for driving revenue,” said Flores. “The metrics we are seeing the site produce are, in my opinion, an indicator that we have elevated it to the point where we can reasonably demonstrate its value and potential in helping specific brands and companies more effectively target and grow their audience through advertisement placements across our growing number of platforms. I intend for this to become a primary focus of ours heading into the next several months and with the expectation of having revenue reflected in our financials in the earliest time frame possible. It is also my intent to continue maintaining an aggressive, yet strategic, approach with identifying other potential revenue generating opportunities that may contribute to additional value for PSYC in the years to come.”