 

February User Metrics for PSYC’s Psychedelic Spotlight Platform Reflect Impressive Growth Rate of 40%

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 14:30  |  22   |   |   

Growth of Psychedelic Spotlight Creates Potential Revenue Opportunities for PSYC

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) the first publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce that following consecutive months of sustained exponential growth of its Psychedelic Spotlight website, the Company will expand its focus on integrating advertisement and media partnership opportunities and with the intent of infusing the Company with its first steady revenue stream since it’s pivot into the emerging medicinal psychedelic sector. 

Metrics and analytics taken from the Company’s Psychedelic Spotlight website for the month of February demonstrated continued growth for the site in users, sessions, and average time of session. The month of February alone also represented the site’s largest single growth spike since it’s official launch in June 2020 with metrics for users and sessions each growing by over 40% respectively from the previous month.

“In the last few months we have seen our Psychedelic Spotlight platform continue to grow quite significantly,” said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “I believe this is a result of not just an increase in general interest surrounding the medicinal psychedelic industry but is more so a result of the reputation we are establishing for ourselves as an industry-leading reputable source for all things related to psychedelics.”

In addition to the Psychedelic Spotlight website, the Company also features two weekly newsletters: The Psychedelic Spotlight Newsletter and the PSYC Stock Report, along with podcast channels featuring exclusive interviews and available on platforms such as YouTube, Apple and Spotify.

“Now that we have established a strong and reputable identity for Psychedelic Spotlight, I believe the time is now for us to begin leveraging its position within this burgeoning industry as a tool for driving revenue,” said Flores. “The metrics we are seeing the site produce are, in my opinion, an indicator that we have elevated it to the point where we can reasonably demonstrate its value and potential in helping specific brands and companies more effectively target and grow their audience through advertisement placements across our growing number of platforms. I intend for this to become a primary focus of ours heading into the next several months and with the expectation of having revenue reflected in our financials in the earliest time frame possible. It is also my intent to continue maintaining an aggressive, yet strategic, approach with identifying other potential revenue generating opportunities that may contribute to additional value for PSYC in the years to come.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

February User Metrics for PSYC’s Psychedelic Spotlight Platform Reflect Impressive Growth Rate of 40% Growth of Psychedelic Spotlight Creates Potential Revenue Opportunities for PSYC LAS VEGAS, NV, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) the first publicly traded digital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...